Central Park Five members sue Donald Trump for defamation

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The five men known as the "Central Park Five," who were wrongfully convicted of raping a jogger in 1989, sued Donald Trump for defaming them in his September presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.
Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron Brown and Korey Wise, who were all exonerated in the case in 2002 and now refer to themselves as the "Exonerated Five," said Trump tried to reconnect them to the case during the Sept. 10 debate with Harris, knowing that his claim was untrue.