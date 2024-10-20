At least 1 dead in latest homecoming shooting

Police in Albany, Ga. are investigating a shooting after a university homecoming football game left one person dead and six others critically injured Saturday night. Image by Simaah from Pixabay

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- One person was killed and several others were injured during an "incident" on the campus of Albany State University Saturday night, the school's interim president said. CNN reported that a shooting took place after the Albany State homecoming football Saturday night at the Back to the Yard Celebration Concert.

"The Albany State University family is deeply saddened to learn of an incident that took place on campus at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024," Lawrence M. Drake II said in a post that appeared on local media.

"As always, the safety and security of our ASU students, faculty and staff are the number one priority of this institution. We have been informed that six individuals have sustained injuries. Sadly, one has been reported deceased."

State and local law enforcement agencies are assisting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in the wake of the incident, local media reported.

"Albany State University remains committed to providing resources for the mental, emotional and physical well-being of our campus community," Drake added, and said counseling and other resources are available to students who need them.

Albany State University is located about 200 miles south of Atlanta. It is a historically Black university with approximately 6,500 students, according to the school.

The shooting happened the same day three people were killed and eight more were injured at a homecoming event outside Lexington, Mississippi.

One man was killed and another nine were injured during an Oct. 12 shooting near Tennessee State University in Nashville after that school's homecoming celebration.