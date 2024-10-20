Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 20, 2024 / 1:23 PM

NYC investigators detail corruption at homeless shelters

By Adam Schrader
Molly Park, the commissioner of the Department of Social Services, is pictured with Department of Homeless Services Administrator Joslyn Carter and others to celebrate the opening of a shelter in the Financial District in recent weeks. File Photo courtesy of NYC DHS/Instagram
Molly Park, the commissioner of the Department of Social Services, is pictured with Department of Homeless Services Administrator Joslyn Carter and others to celebrate the opening of a shelter in the Financial District in recent weeks. File Photo courtesy of NYC DHS/Instagram

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The nonprofit organizations that operate New York City's homeless shelters are engaged in widespread corruption, officials have found after three years of investigation.

The New York City Department of Investigation released a 100-page report Thursday that detailed alleged corruption and nepotism at more than 50 nonprofit shelter providers and listed 32 recommendations for reform.

Advertisement

The report notes that New York's Department of Social Services and the Department of Homeless Services operate the largest homeless shelter system in the United States, putting roofs over the heads of some 86,000 people per night.

To operate those shelters, the city contracts with a large network of nonprofit organizations, which are overseen by the Department of Homeless Services -- many of which have annual revenue in the "tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars."

Some shelter executives were accused of double-dipping by also being employed by third-party firms hired to provide services at shelters, such as security companies, investigators said. Other shelter executives even paid themselves more than $700,000 per year.

And the DOI found shelter providers that employed immediate family members of senior executives and board members, "in apparent violation of their City contracts."

Advertisement

"One provider that is heavily funded by the City, Black Veterans for Social Justice, employed its CEO's children since at least 2007," the investigation found.

"This providers subsequently entered into a DOI-managed monitorship agreement."

The report encouraged the two city departments to increase their oversight and regulation of the nonprofit shelter providers to increase compliance.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Details of how Israel's purported preparations for Iran attack leaked, explained
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Details of how Israel's purported preparations for Iran attack leaked, explained
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A team of bloggers in the Middle East who spread classified documents detailing Israel's plans for a strike against rival Iran has explained how the information leaked.
Harris rallies with Usher in Atlanta, Trump speaks in Pa. as early voting begins
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Harris rallies with Usher in Atlanta, Trump speaks in Pa. as early voting begins
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris rallied in Atlanta with pop star Usher while former President Donald Trump appeared in the key swing state of Pennsylvania Saturday with just 16 days remaining until the election.
Texas lawmakers, rather than Gov. Abbott, took lead in winning Roberson reprieve
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Texas lawmakers, rather than Gov. Abbott, took lead in winning Roberson reprieve
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A frantic and unprecedented rush by Texas lawmakers to successfully block the controversial execution of death row inmate Robert Roberson this week was notable for the absence of Gov. Greg Abbott, political analysts say.
Hawaiian teen kayaker rescued after being lost at sea for 11 hours
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Hawaiian teen kayaker rescued after being lost at sea for 11 hours
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Hawaiian teenager who became separated from his high school paddling team after his kayak capsized this week was rescued after spending 11 hours lost at sea, officials say.
Oakland, Calif., wildfire destroys 2 homes; hundreds under evacuation orders
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Oakland, Calif., wildfire destroys 2 homes; hundreds under evacuation orders
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- At least two homes were destroyed by a wildfire in the hills around Oakland, Calif., with the blaze only 50% contained Saturday, local officials said.
Boeing, machinists union reach tentative deal to end 5-week strike
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Boeing, machinists union reach tentative deal to end 5-week strike
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Boeing reached a tentative deal Saturday with its unionized machinists to end a strike that has dragged on for more than a month, delaying production and leading to thousands of layoffs, union officials say.
Mass shooting at Miss. high school homecoming event leaves 3 dead, 8 hurt
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Mass shooting at Miss. high school homecoming event leaves 3 dead, 8 hurt
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and at least eight more were injured during a mass shooting in Mississippi during a high school homecoming event early Saturday, authorities said.
Prosecutors paint Allen as teens' killer as double-murder trial begins in Indiana
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Prosecutors paint Allen as teens' killer as double-murder trial begins in Indiana
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Opening statements and initial witness testimony were delivered Friday as a double murder trial in connection with the brutal slayings of two teenage girls seven years ago got underway in Indiana.
Four University of Alabama Pi Kappa Phi frat members accused of hazing pledges
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Four University of Alabama Pi Kappa Phi frat members accused of hazing pledges
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Four University of Alabama are facing criminal charges Friday for an August hazing incident at a frat house. They allegedly assaulted Pi Kappa Phi house pledges.
Judge blocks Fla. governor from threatening TV stations over abortion rights ad
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge blocks Fla. governor from threatening TV stations over abortion rights ad
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge has temporarily blocked the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from threatening television stations for airing ads supporting an abortion rights constitutional amendment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hurricane Oscar, Tropical Storm Nadine threaten Bahamas, Cuba, Mexico
Hurricane Oscar, Tropical Storm Nadine threaten Bahamas, Cuba, Mexico
Details of how Israel's purported preparations for Iran attack leaked, explained
Details of how Israel's purported preparations for Iran attack leaked, explained
Boeing, machinists union reach tentative deal to end 5-week strike
Boeing, machinists union reach tentative deal to end 5-week strike
Hezbollah drones target Netanyahu's home; PM calls it 'assassination' attempt
Hezbollah drones target Netanyahu's home; PM calls it 'assassination' attempt
Harris rallies with Usher in Atlanta, Trump speaks in Pa. as early voting begins
Harris rallies with Usher in Atlanta, Trump speaks in Pa. as early voting begins
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement