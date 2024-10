1 of 3 | At least two homes were destroyed by a wildfire around Oakland, Calif., with the blaze only 50% contained Saturday. Photo courtesy of the Oakland Fire Department/ X

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- At least two homes were destroyed by a wildfire burning in Oakland, Calif., with the blaze only 50% contained Saturday, local officials said. Evacuation orders have forced around 500 people out of their homes, as firefighters continue to battle the flames in the Oakland Hills neighborhood. Advertisement

"Dozens of homes on Maynard, Sanford, Greenridge, Canyon Oaks were threatened but not damaged by flames," the Oakland Fire Department said on X.

Update 6) Forward Progress has been STOPPED for this 5th Alarm Fire. With multiple agencies from several counties assisting, the fast moving fire reached 13 acres. As of now, less than 10 structures impacted by fire activity. https://t.co/uxdyIlyN8J pic.twitter.com/c30mRN0msf— Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) October 18, 2024

The Keller Fire first started in dry brush Friday near Interstate 580, eventually growing in size to become a five-alarm blaze.

Flames have now spread across 15 acres in Alameda County with the fire 50% contained, according to the latest update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection or CalFire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Advertisement

"Crews worked through the night and will continue through today. With the current wind conditions and the Red Flag Warning, they are working on remaining hotspots," Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said on X Saturday afternoon.

"Thank you OFD and CalFire for the incredible work."