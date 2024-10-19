Advertisement
Oct. 19, 2024 / 12:20 PM

Mass shooting following Mississippi high school homecoming leaves three dead

By Simon Druker
Three people were killed and at least eight more were injured during a shooting in Mississippi early Saturday morning, following a homecoming football game at a local high school. Photo courtesy of Holmes County Consolidated School District.
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and at least eight more were injured during a shooting in Mississippi early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. CDT during a trail ride in Holmes County, approximately five miles from the city of Lexington, Miss.

Police are still searching for suspects, with agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation assisting local authorities.

Officials say a group of people were riding together following a homecoming event at a local highschool when a confrontation broke out, leading to the mass shooting.

Police identified two men from Durant, Miss. and a woman from Kosciusko in neighboring Attala County, as those who were killed.

The remaining victims were taken to hospitals in Jackson, Miss., including by air ambulance, with varying degrees of injuries.

The incident took place following a homecoming event and football game at Holmes County Central High School.

"The football team had won the homecoming game and people wanted to go out and celebrate the win, but others didn't have that same intention," Holmes County Sheriff Willie March told the Clarion Ledger in an interview Saturday.

Holmes said there were no incidents at the game itself and that further details surrounding the shooting remain unclear. He did not elaborate on how many suspects authorities are looking for.

The Holmes County Consolidated School District had not issued a statement on its Facebook page or website as of noon Saturday. The Facebook page still shows an advertisement for tickets to the game.

