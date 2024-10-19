Advertisement
Oct. 19, 2024 / 3:32 PM

Harris set for Atlanta with pop star Usher; Trump rallies in Pa. with 16 days until election

By Simon Druker
Pop star Usher was scheduled to appear with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris Saturday evening in Atlanta as the campaign headed down the home stretch. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Pop star Usher was scheduled to appear with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris Saturday evening in Atlanta as the campaign headed down the home stretch. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Atlanta Saturday, where she is scheduled to attend a rally with pop star Usher, while former President Donald Trump headed to the key swing state of Pennsylvania with just 16 days remaining until the election.

Also Saturday, former president Barack Obama and Harris's vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are scheduled to rally support for the Democratic nominee in Las Vegas Saturday evening.

Saturday marks the first day of advance voting in Nevada.

Early voting in Georgia began is underway, and the state has already received around 1 million ballots since polls opened four days ago.

Harris is scheduled to hold a rally starting at 6:10 p.m. EDT, although the location has yet to be announced. The vice president is slated to touch down at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport at 4:45 p.m.

She is also scheduled to attend a church service in Atlanta Sunday morning.

Earlier Saturday, Harris appeared in Detroit with entertainer Lizzo.

"We stand for the idea that the true measure of the strength of a leader is not based on who you bring down, it's on who you lift up," Harris said, while criticizing Trump for spending "full time talking about himself and mythical characters" rather than working people at his own rallies.

With 16 days until election day, Trump is holding a rally Saturday night at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pa.

The former president is expected to begin speaking at around 6 p.m. as he focuses his attention on the key battleground state. The airport said flights will not be affected but there will be a no-fly zone while Trump is speaking.

He previously visited Pennsylvania just over two weeks ago, when he held a campaign rally in Butler, the site of an assassination attempt in July.

The former president will also hold a town hall meeting Sunday at the Lancaster Convention Center in the western Pennsylvania city with a population of 58,000.

