Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2024 / 12:00 PM

Hundreds of Spirit AeroSystems employees furloughed amid Boeing strike

By Simon Druker
Around 700 Spirit AeroSystems employees are being furloughed as a result of the ongoing strike by Boeing machinists that began last month, the company announced Friday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 3 | Around 700 Spirit AeroSystems employees are being furloughed as a result of the ongoing strike by Boeing machinists that began last month, the company announced Friday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Around 700 Spirit AeroSystems employees are being furloughed as a result of the ongoing strike by Boeing machinists that began last month, the company announced Friday.

The 21-day furlough will begin Oct. 28 and apply to approximately 700 employees who normally work on the Boeing 767 and 777 programs, Spirit said in a news release.

Advertisement

The manufacturer of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, headquartered in Wichita, Kan., said it is reaching inventory limits and does not have room for additional capacity.

Spirit said the temporary furlough will not affect its ability to meet its obligations and deliveries to other customers.

Related

"This difficult step was necessary given our limited storage capacity for 767 and 777 units," Spirit AeroSystems CEO Pat Shanahan said in the company's statement.

"We recognize the impact this has on our valued teammates and their families, and we are committed to supporting them through this period."

The company bills itself as one of the world's leading independent manufacturers and also produces parts for Boeing rival Airbus, as well as Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi and Canadian business jet producer Bombardier.

Founded in 2005, Spirit supplies large fuselage sections to Boeing for many of its large commercial jets.

Advertisement

Approximately 33,000 Boeing employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers began striking on Sept. 13.

Less than a week later, the aerospace giant announced it was temporarily laying off tens of thousands of managers, executives and non-union contractors. Boeing has been forced to stop production at all but one of its facilities, a non-union plant in South Carolina that produces its 787 Dreamliner jet.

Earlier this month, Boeing said it would lay off an additional 17,000 workers and delay the introduction of its 777X wide-body plane until 2026 because of the ongoing strike.

Days before the announcement, negotiations broke down between Boeing and the union, with both sides blaming the other.

Latest Headlines

Opening statements set to begin in Delphi murders case in Indiana
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Opening statements set to begin in Delphi murders case in Indiana
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Opening statements were expected Friday in a double murder trial in this small Indiana farming community near Purdue University that led to the death of two teenage girls seven years ago.
More than 353,000 North Carolina voters cast ballots in strong first day of early voting
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
More than 353,000 North Carolina voters cast ballots in strong first day of early voting
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- North Carolina's elections board said Friday that 353,166 people cast ballots in the state's first day of early voting.
Safety of Tesla self-driving capabilities facing federal investigation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Safety of Tesla self-driving capabilities facing federal investigation
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Officials are looking into whether self-driving systems in Tesla vehicles are safe in fog, glaring sun or other "reduced roadway visibility conditions," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday.
RNC, Georgia GOP appeal judge's decision to block slate of election rules
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
RNC, Georgia GOP appeal judge's decision to block slate of election rules
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Georgia state GOP officials and the national party appealed a Georgia judge's ruling this week that nullified numerous recently reacted election rules that opponents say would upend the process.
CVS names David Joyner new CEO, replacing Karen Lynch
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CVS names David Joyner new CEO, replacing Karen Lynch
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- CVS Health said Friday that as of Thursday David Joyner became its new CEO, replacing Karen Lynch. In an agreement with the CVS board, Lynch stepped down.
Texas attorney general sues doctor for violating ban on gender-affirming care for minors
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas attorney general sues doctor for violating ban on gender-affirming care for minors
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday that he has filed a lawsuit against a Dallas physician for providing gender transition care to almost two dozen minors against a controversial state law.
Independent panel says Secret Service needs systematic changes after Trump assassination attempt
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Independent panel says Secret Service needs systematic changes after Trump assassination attempt
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- An independent panel investigating the Secret Service in connection with the July assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump issued a scathing 35-page report on Thursday calling for systemic changes atthe age
U.S. again targets Houthi financier's illicit shipping network with sanctions
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. again targets Houthi financier's illicit shipping network with sanctions
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has targeted a Houthi financier with sanctions, blacklisting nearly 20 companies, individuals and vessels around the globe that facilitate his illicit funding of the Yemen militants.
Biden administration protects thousands of Lebanese from deportation amid war
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden administration protects thousands of Lebanese from deportation amid war
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced it is granting protection from deportation to Lebanese nationals amid Israel's ongoing assault on Hezbollah in the Middle Eastern country.
U.S. conducts second Chinese deportation flight this year
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. conducts second Chinese deportation flight this year
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The United States has deported a group of Chinese migrants, marking the second U.S. removal flight to the Asian nation this year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
Search continues for crew of crashed Navy fighter jet
Search continues for crew of crashed Navy fighter jet
Texas Supreme Court halts death row inmate execution
Texas Supreme Court halts death row inmate execution
Israel kills Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during operation in southern Gaza
Israel kills Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during operation in southern Gaza
Grand jury indicts father, son on multiple charges tied to deadly Georgia school shooting
Grand jury indicts father, son on multiple charges tied to deadly Georgia school shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement