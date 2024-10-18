Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2024 / 3:09 PM

In historic verdict, S.C. man gets life in prison in murder of Black transgender woman

By Doug Cunningham
In the first verdict under the 2009 Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act, a South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for murdering Black transgender woman Dime Doe, the Justice Department recently announced. Screenshot/DOJ/You Tube
In the first verdict under the 2009 Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act, a South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for murdering Black transgender woman Dime Doe, the Justice Department recently announced. Screenshot/DOJ/You Tube

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- In the first verdict under the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act, a South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for murdering a Black transgender woman.

Daqua Lameek Ritter was convicted for the hate crime murder, a federal firearms count and one obstruction count for shooting transgender woman Dime Doe three times in the head.

Advertisement

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a video statement, "Justice has been served. The defendant who murdered Dime Doe, a Black transgender woman, has received a severe sentence for his crimes. Dime Doe's life mattered."

Clarke said Doe began dating Ritter, who was in a relationship with another women. When word got out Ritter was seeing Doe, he became irate.

Related

"He threatened her. And then he drove her to a remote location and tragically shot her three times in the head," Clarke said. "A unanimous jury found Ritter guilty of a hate crime. This verdict is historic -- this is the very first trial verdict involving the murder of a transgender person secured under the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act."

Advertisement

According to Clarke, transgender people experience high levels of gender-based violence. About 24% of transgender youth reported being forced into sexual intercourse during their lifetime. And in the previous 12 months, almost 23% reported sexual dating violence - figures far higher than those reported by cisgender youth.

Clarke said the life sentence won't bring Dime Doe back, but it sends a clear message.

"All people deserve to live their lives free from violence based on who they are and who they love," Clarke said. "And we will prosecute acts of violence that target any American because of their race, gender, religion or national origin. And we stand with members of the LGBTQI+ community who face threats of violence and acts of violence."

U.S. Attorney Adair Ford Boroughs for the District of South Carolina said in a statement, "Protecting civil rights remains at the forefront of our office's priorities From the smallest of communities like Allendale, to anywhere in South Carolina where hate and injustice occur. We will continue to fight for the rights of those targeted because of their race, their religion, their gender identity or sexual orientation, or their ability."

The DOJ said the government proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Ritter murdered Doe because of her gender identity.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Judge blocks Fla. governor from threatening TV stations over abortion rights ad
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Judge blocks Fla. governor from threatening TV stations over abortion rights ad
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from threatening television stations for airing ads supporting an abortion rights constitutional amendment.
Netflix shares rise 11% as third-quarter results beat expectations, membership rises
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Netflix shares rise 11% as third-quarter results beat expectations, membership rises
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix shares rose 11% Friday on third-quarter financial results that beat expectations. Netflix with ads membership jumped 35% compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Girl Scouts board proposes 240% membership dues increase amid growing deficits
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Girl Scouts board proposes 240% membership dues increase amid growing deficits
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Top leaders of the Girl Scouts of the USA are urging members of its national council to approve a dramatic increase in annual membership dues from $25 to $85 as the group faces millions of dollars in deficits.
Peruvian man gets 8 years in prison in fraud scheme targeting U.S. immigrants
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Peruvian man gets 8 years in prison in fraud scheme targeting U.S. immigrants
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A Peruvian national was sentenced Thursday to more than eight years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $700,000 in restitution to more than 1,100 victims for his role in targeting recent U.S. immigrants to defraud.
Judge releases new redacted evidence in Trump Jan. 6 case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge releases new redacted evidence in Trump Jan. 6 case
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge has agreed to release hundreds of documents related to the investigation into former president Donald Trump's attempts to circumvent the 2020 election.
Opening statements set to begin in Delphi murders case in Indiana
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Opening statements set to begin in Delphi murders case in Indiana
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Opening statements were expected Friday in a double murder trial in this small Indiana farming community near Purdue University that led to the death of two teenage girls seven years ago.
More than 353,000 North Carolina voters cast ballots in strong first day of early voting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
More than 353,000 North Carolina voters cast ballots in strong first day of early voting
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- North Carolina's elections board said Friday that 353,166 people cast ballots in the state's first day of early voting.
Hundreds of Spirit AeroSystems employees furloughed amid Boeing strike
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hundreds of Spirit AeroSystems employees furloughed amid Boeing strike
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Around 700 Spirit AeroSystems employees are being furloughed as a result of the ongoing strike by Boeing machinists that began last month, the company announced Friday.
Safety of Tesla self-driving capabilities facing federal investigation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Safety of Tesla self-driving capabilities facing federal investigation
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Officials are looking into whether self-driving systems in Tesla vehicles are safe in fog, glaring sun or other "reduced roadway visibility conditions," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday.
RNC, Georgia GOP appeal judge's decision to block slate of election rules
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
RNC, Georgia GOP appeal judge's decision to block slate of election rules
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Georgia state GOP officials and the national party appealed a Georgia judge's ruling this week that nullified numerous recently reacted election rules that opponents say would upend the process.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
Search continues for crew of crashed Navy fighter jet
Search continues for crew of crashed Navy fighter jet
Grand jury indicts father, son on multiple charges tied to deadly Georgia school shooting
Grand jury indicts father, son on multiple charges tied to deadly Georgia school shooting
Kim Jong Un rejects reunification with 'foreign country' South Korea
Kim Jong Un rejects reunification with 'foreign country' South Korea
3 killed, 4 injured in Strong River bridge collapse in Mississippi
3 killed, 4 injured in Strong River bridge collapse in Mississippi
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement