In historic verdict, S.C. man gets life in prison in murder of Black transgender woman

In the first verdict under the 2009 Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act, a South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for murdering Black transgender woman Dime Doe, the Justice Department recently announced. Screenshot/DOJ/ You Tube

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- In the first verdict under the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act, a South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for murdering a Black transgender woman. Daqua Lameek Ritter was convicted for the hate crime murder, a federal firearms count and one obstruction count for shooting transgender woman Dime Doe three times in the head. Advertisement

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a video statement, "Justice has been served. The defendant who murdered Dime Doe, a Black transgender woman, has received a severe sentence for his crimes. Dime Doe's life mattered."

Clarke said Doe began dating Ritter, who was in a relationship with another women. When word got out Ritter was seeing Doe, he became irate.

"He threatened her. And then he drove her to a remote location and tragically shot her three times in the head," Clarke said. "A unanimous jury found Ritter guilty of a hate crime. This verdict is historic -- this is the very first trial verdict involving the murder of a transgender person secured under the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act."

Advertisement

According to Clarke, transgender people experience high levels of gender-based violence. About 24% of transgender youth reported being forced into sexual intercourse during their lifetime. And in the previous 12 months, almost 23% reported sexual dating violence - figures far higher than those reported by cisgender youth.

Clarke said the life sentence won't bring Dime Doe back, but it sends a clear message.

"All people deserve to live their lives free from violence based on who they are and who they love," Clarke said. "And we will prosecute acts of violence that target any American because of their race, gender, religion or national origin. And we stand with members of the LGBTQI+ community who face threats of violence and acts of violence."

U.S. Attorney Adair Ford Boroughs for the District of South Carolina said in a statement, "Protecting civil rights remains at the forefront of our office's priorities From the smallest of communities like Allendale, to anywhere in South Carolina where hate and injustice occur. We will continue to fight for the rights of those targeted because of their race, their religion, their gender identity or sexual orientation, or their ability."

The DOJ said the government proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Ritter murdered Doe because of her gender identity.