Image of a trail that leads to the Monon High Bridge in Carroll County, Indiana, where the murder of two girls took place in 2017. The suspect in the case is on trial. Photo courtesy of WISH-TV

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Opening statements were expected Friday in a double murder trial in this small Indiana farming community near Purdue University that led to the death of two teenage girls seven years ago. Richard Allen, of Delphi, Ind., is accused in the deaths of Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German. They went missing on Feb. 13, 2017, and their bodies were found the next day near the Monon High Bridge in Carroll County, near Delphi, about 19 miles from West Lafayette, Ind. Advertisement

A 12-member jury and four alternates, from Allen County, in the Fort Wayne, Ind., area was selected by Thursday and sworn in. They will be sequestered during the trial.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland filed a motion that composite sketches used during the hunt for a suspect should not be used during the trial because it would cause confusion with the jury. He said the sketches were not important in identifying Allen in the case.

Allen's attorney Jennifer Auger argued that the sketches do not resemble her client and are "highly relevant" in her client's defense. McLeland countered in saying that the sketches were used for purposes of recognition and not identifying the suspect.

Judge Fran Gull is expected to rule on the motion.

The trail to find a suspect was cold until authorities arrested Allen in 2022 and was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping.