Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2024 / 2:09 PM

Judge releases new redacted evidence in Trump Jan. 6 case

By Simon Druker
A federal judge has agreed to release hundreds of documents related to the investigation into former president Donald Trump’s attempts to circumvent the 2020 election. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI.
1 of 4 | A federal judge has agreed to release hundreds of documents related to the investigation into former president Donald Trump’s attempts to circumvent the 2020 election. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI. | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge has agreed to release hundreds of documents related to the investigation into former president Donald Trump's attempts to circumvent the 2020 election.

The release came after a decision by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan late Thursday to deny the request of Trump's lawyers earlier in the week to keep the documents sealed until Nov. 14, after the U.S. election.

Advertisement

Many of the approximately 1,800 documents released Friday morning in four separate appendices are heavily or even entirely redacted and do not contain much in the way of new information about the case.

Trump is facing federal charges related to what Special Counsel Jack Smith has called a "criminal scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election."

Related

The former president had long claimed presidential immunity prohibited him from being prosecuted in the matter.

The U.S. Supreme Court took up the case, issuing a decision in July partly affirming arguments made by Trump's legal team and issuing 10 pages of guidance for lower courts.

Smith then filed a new, superseding indictment to conform to the new guidelines.

Advertisement

Trump and his lawyers have argued releasing any information ahead of voting day on Nov. 5 could amount to election interference, saying it was "essential that the public fully understand the arguments and documents on both sides of this momentous issue and is not misled by one-sided submissions."

Lawyers have also argued it could taint any potential jury members down the road.

"There should be no further disclosures at this time of the so-called 'evidence' that the Special Counsel's Office has unlawfully cherry-picked and mischaracterized -- during early voting in the 2024 Presidential election - in connection with an improper Presidential immunity filing that has no basis in criminal procedure or judicial precedent," Trump's lawyers wrote in a court filing.

Chutkan addressed the concerns in her ruling late Thursday.

"If the court withheld information that the public otherwise had a right to access solely because of the potential political consequences of releasing it, that withholding could itself constitute - or appear to be - election interference," the judge wrote.

Latest Headlines

Girl Scouts board proposes 240% membership dues increase amid growing deficits
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Girl Scouts board proposes 240% membership dues increase amid growing deficits
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Top leaders of the Girl Scouts of the USA are urging members of its national council to approve a dramatic increase in annual membership dues from $25 to $85 as the group faces millions of dollars in deficits.
Peruvian man gets 8 years in prison in fraud scheme targeting U.S. immigrants
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Peruvian man gets 8 years in prison in fraud scheme targeting U.S. immigrants
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A Peruvian national was sentenced Thursday to more than eight years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $700,000 in restitution to more than 1,100 victims for his role in targeting recent U.S. immigrants to defraud.
Opening statements set to begin in Delphi murders case in Indiana
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Opening statements set to begin in Delphi murders case in Indiana
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Opening statements were expected Friday in a double murder trial in this small Indiana farming community near Purdue University that led to the death of two teenage girls seven years ago.
More than 353,000 North Carolina voters cast ballots in strong first day of early voting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
More than 353,000 North Carolina voters cast ballots in strong first day of early voting
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- North Carolina's elections board said Friday that 353,166 people cast ballots in the state's first day of early voting.
Hundreds of Spirit AeroSystems employees furloughed amid Boeing strike
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hundreds of Spirit AeroSystems employees furloughed amid Boeing strike
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Around 700 Spirit AeroSystems employees are being furloughed as a result of the ongoing strike by Boeing machinists that began last month, the company announced Friday.
Safety of Tesla self-driving capabilities facing federal investigation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Safety of Tesla self-driving capabilities facing federal investigation
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Officials are looking into whether self-driving systems in Tesla vehicles are safe in fog, glaring sun or other "reduced roadway visibility conditions," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday.
RNC, Georgia GOP appeal judge's decision to block slate of election rules
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
RNC, Georgia GOP appeal judge's decision to block slate of election rules
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Georgia state GOP officials and the national party appealed a Georgia judge's ruling this week that nullified numerous recently reacted election rules that opponents say would upend the process.
CVS names David Joyner new CEO, replacing Karen Lynch
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CVS names David Joyner new CEO, replacing Karen Lynch
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- CVS Health said Friday that as of Thursday David Joyner became its new CEO, replacing Karen Lynch. In an agreement with the CVS board, Lynch stepped down.
Texas attorney general sues doctor for violating ban on gender-affirming care for minors
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas attorney general sues doctor for violating ban on gender-affirming care for minors
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday that he has filed a lawsuit against a Dallas physician for providing gender transition care to almost two dozen minors against a controversial state law.
Independent panel says Secret Service needs systematic changes after Trump assassination attempt
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Independent panel says Secret Service needs systematic changes after Trump assassination attempt
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- An independent panel investigating the Secret Service in connection with the July assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump issued a scathing 35-page report on Thursday calling for systemic changes atthe age
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
Search continues for crew of crashed Navy fighter jet
Search continues for crew of crashed Navy fighter jet
Israel kills Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during operation in southern Gaza
Israel kills Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during operation in southern Gaza
Grand jury indicts father, son on multiple charges tied to deadly Georgia school shooting
Grand jury indicts father, son on multiple charges tied to deadly Georgia school shooting
Kim Jong Un rejects reunification with 'foreign country' South Korea
Kim Jong Un rejects reunification with 'foreign country' South Korea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement