Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2024 / 3:43 PM

Judge blocks Fla. governor from threatening TV stations over abortion rights ad

By Don Jacobson
A federal judge on Thursday blocked the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from threatening local television stations airing an ad urging to voters to vote "yes" on Amendment 4, which would constitutionally guarantee abortion rights in the state. File Photo by Matt Marton/UPI
A federal judge on Thursday blocked the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from threatening local television stations airing an ad urging to voters to vote "yes" on Amendment 4, which would constitutionally guarantee abortion rights in the state. File Photo by Matt Marton/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Declaring "it's the First Amendment, stupid," a federal judge has temporarily blocked the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from threatening television stations for airing ads supporting an abortion rights constitutional amendment.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker of the Northern District of Florida on Thursday granted a restraining order requested by Floridians Protecting Freedom Inc. against DeSantis' administration after the state health department demanded that local television stations stop airing a 30-second ad advocating a "yes" vote on Amendment 4, a measure that would outlaw legislation restricting or banning abortion in the state.

Advertisement

The ad titled "Caroline", which began airing Oct. 1, features a woman who survived brain cancer saying Florida's strict current six-week anti-abortion law would have prevented her from receiving a life-saving abortion.

The Florida Health Department, which is using taxpayer funds in an effort to defeat Amendment 4, soon thereafter sent cease-and-desist letters to local television stations calling the ad "false" and "dangerous" and demanding it be taken off the air as a "public health nuisance" while threatening criminal penalties for failure to do so.

Related

The official letter was signed by health department general counsel John Wilson, who abruptly resigned from his post last week, the Miami Herald reported.

Advertisement

At least one station pulled the advertisement from the air, Floridians Protecting Freedom said in its legal challenge. The group blasted the letter in communications with the television stations on Oct. 4, calling it "not just an unfounded request" but rather "unconstitutional state action. The letter is a textbook example of government coercion that violates the First Amendment."

In his 17-page decision, Walker on Thursday sided with the group, agreeing with its contention that "the state has crossed the line from advocating against Amendment 4 to censoring speech by demanding television stations remove Plaintiff's political advertisements supporting Amendment 4 or face criminal prosecution."

Walker declared the ad is indeed constitutionally protected "political speech," despite the protests of Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo.

"The government cannot excuse its indirect censorship of political speech simply by declaring the disfavored speech is 'false,'" he wrote. "The very purpose of the First Amendment is to foreclose public authority from assuming a guardianship of the public mind through regulating the press, speech, and religion ... To keep it simple for the State of Florida: It's the First Amendment, stupid."

The decision enjoins Ladapo from "taking any further actions to coerce, threaten, or intimate repercussions directly or indirectly to television stations, broadcasters, or other parties for airing Plaintiff's speech" until Oct. 29.

Advertisement

The DeSantis administration denounced Walker's ruling, calling it "another order that excites the press."

"The ads are unequivocally false and put the lives and health of pregnant women at risk," DeSantis spokesperson Julia Friedland said in a statement issued to media outlets. "Florida's heartbeat protection law always protects the life of a mother and includes exceptions for victims of rape, incest and human trafficking."

Latest Headlines

In historic verdict, S.C. man gets life in prison in murder of Black transgender woman
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
In historic verdict, S.C. man gets life in prison in murder of Black transgender woman
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- In the first verdict under the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act, a South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for murdering Black transgender woman Dime Doe.
Netflix shares rise 11% as third-quarter results beat expectations, membership rises
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Netflix shares rise 11% as third-quarter results beat expectations, membership rises
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix shares rose 11% Friday on third-quarter financial results that beat expectations. Netflix with ads membership jumped 35% compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Girl Scouts board proposes 240% membership dues increase amid growing deficits
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Girl Scouts board proposes 240% membership dues increase amid growing deficits
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Top leaders of the Girl Scouts of the USA are urging members of its national council to approve a dramatic increase in annual membership dues from $25 to $85 as the group faces millions of dollars in deficits.
Peruvian man gets 8 years in prison in fraud scheme targeting U.S. immigrants
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Peruvian man gets 8 years in prison in fraud scheme targeting U.S. immigrants
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A Peruvian national was sentenced Thursday to more than eight years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $700,000 in restitution to more than 1,100 victims for his role in targeting recent U.S. immigrants to defraud.
Judge releases new redacted evidence in Trump Jan. 6 case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge releases new redacted evidence in Trump Jan. 6 case
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge has agreed to release hundreds of documents related to the investigation into former president Donald Trump's attempts to circumvent the 2020 election.
Opening statements set to begin in Delphi murders case in Indiana
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Opening statements set to begin in Delphi murders case in Indiana
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Opening statements were expected Friday in a double murder trial in this small Indiana farming community near Purdue University that led to the death of two teenage girls seven years ago.
More than 353,000 North Carolina voters cast ballots in strong first day of early voting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
More than 353,000 North Carolina voters cast ballots in strong first day of early voting
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- North Carolina's elections board said Friday that 353,166 people cast ballots in the state's first day of early voting.
Hundreds of Spirit AeroSystems employees furloughed amid Boeing strike
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hundreds of Spirit AeroSystems employees furloughed amid Boeing strike
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Around 700 Spirit AeroSystems employees are being furloughed as a result of the ongoing strike by Boeing machinists that began last month, the company announced Friday.
Safety of Tesla self-driving capabilities facing federal investigation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Safety of Tesla self-driving capabilities facing federal investigation
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Officials are looking into whether self-driving systems in Tesla vehicles are safe in fog, glaring sun or other "reduced roadway visibility conditions," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday.
RNC, Georgia GOP appeal judge's decision to block slate of election rules
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
RNC, Georgia GOP appeal judge's decision to block slate of election rules
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Georgia state GOP officials and the national party appealed a Georgia judge's ruling this week that nullified numerous recently reacted election rules that opponents say would upend the process.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
Search continues for crew of crashed Navy fighter jet
Search continues for crew of crashed Navy fighter jet
Grand jury indicts father, son on multiple charges tied to deadly Georgia school shooting
Grand jury indicts father, son on multiple charges tied to deadly Georgia school shooting
Kim Jong Un rejects reunification with 'foreign country' South Korea
Kim Jong Un rejects reunification with 'foreign country' South Korea
3 killed, 4 injured in Strong River bridge collapse in Mississippi
3 killed, 4 injured in Strong River bridge collapse in Mississippi
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement