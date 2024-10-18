Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2024 / 4:11 AM

U.S. again targets Houthi financier's illicit shipping network with sanctions

By Darryl Coote
At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, an anti-ship ballistic missile was launched from Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen toward M/V True Confidence, a Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned bulk carrier, while transiting the Gulf of Aden. The missile struck the vessel, and the multinational crew reported three fatalities and at least four injuries, of which three are in critical condition, and significant damage to the ship. The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions against a Houthi financier they accuse of aiding the militant group in its attacks. File Photo via U.S. Central Command/UPI
At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, an anti-ship ballistic missile was launched from Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen toward M/V True Confidence, a Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned bulk carrier, while transiting the Gulf of Aden. The missile struck the vessel, and the multinational crew reported three fatalities and at least four injuries, of which three are in critical condition, and significant damage to the ship. The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions against a Houthi financier they accuse of aiding the militant group in its attacks. File Photo via U.S. Central Command/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has targeted a Houthi financier with sanctions, blacklisting nearly 20 companies, individuals and vessels around the globe that facilitate his illicit funding of the Yemen militants.

Sa'id al-Jamal, 45, was designated by the United States as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in June of 2021, accused of generating tens of millions of dollars for the Houthi rebels in Yemen through the sale of Iranian petroleum.

Advertisement

Since the Houthis have involved themselves in Israel's war against another Iran-proxy militia, Hamas, the United States has repeatedly targeted al-Jamal's network of front companies, shipping vessels and associates in an attempt to cut the Yemeni rebel group off from a significant revenue source funding its destabilizing military attacks.

"The Houthis remain reliant on Sa'id al-Jamal's international network and affiliated facilitators to transport and sell Iranian oil, continuing their campaign of violence," Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley Smith said in a statement Thursday.

Related

"Treasury remains committed to utilizing all available tools to disrupt this key source of illicit revenue that enables the Houthis' destabilizing activities."

Advertisement

On Thursday, the Treasury announced it had sanctioned five al-Jamal associates, five companies and eight tankers involved in his sprawling illicit shipping network.

"The revenue from al-Jamal's network generates funds that enable the Houthis' regional attacks, including their disruption of international shipping in vital waterways," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"This is the eleventh tranche of sanctions we have imposed on Sa'id al-Jamal's network, and we will continue to use the tools at our disposal to target these illicit revenue streams."

Israel and Iran have long been engaged in a proxy war that escalated on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a bloody surprise attack on Israel.

Israel has responded with a devastating onslaught on Gaza that has killed tens of thousands of people. Emboldened by the conflict, other Iran-proxy militias, have become involved in the conflict.

The Houthis, along with directly attacking Israel, have been enforcing a maritime blockade of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, attacking commercial and military vessels that pass, stating it is in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The sanctions freeze all assets of those designated while barring U.S. citizens from doing business with them.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Biden administration protects thousands of Lebanese from deportation amid war
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration protects thousands of Lebanese from deportation amid war
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced it is granting protection from deportation to Lebanese nationals amid Israel's ongoing assault on Hezbollah in the Middle Eastern country.
U.S. conducts second Chinese deportation flight this year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. conducts second Chinese deportation flight this year
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The United States has deported a group of Chinese migrants, marking the second U.S. removal flight to the Asian nation this year.
Texas Supreme Court halts death row inmate execution
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Texas Supreme Court halts death row inmate execution
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Texas Supreme Court late Thursday stayed the execution of death row inmate Robert Roberson, just minutes after the state's highest criminal court had cleared the way for him to be put to death.
Alabama executes death row inmate who pleaded guilty to killing five people in 2016
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Alabama executes death row inmate who pleaded guilty to killing five people in 2016
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The state of Alabama executed death row inmate Derrick Dearman by lethal injection Thursday evening for the brutal axe killings of five people in 2016.
Former Amazon employee sentenced for stealing $500,000
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former Amazon employee sentenced for stealing $500,000
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A Denver woman was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison for stealing nearly $500,000 from her employer, according to federal prosecutors.
Federal judge orders Alabama to halt voter purge program
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Federal judge orders Alabama to halt voter purge program
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen to pause his purge of thousands of naturalized citizens from the state's active voter rolls.
Cool-air technology company Tigeraire challenges Sun Day Red, Tiger Woods' apparel logo
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Cool-air technology company Tigeraire challenges Sun Day Red, Tiger Woods' apparel logo
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Louisiana-based Tigeraire says Tiger Woods and the owners of Sun Day Red golf apparel company improperly use a logo that violates the Tigeraire logo depicting a leaping tiger.
FCC proposes $146,976 fine for ESPN's improper use of emergency alert tones
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FCC proposes $146,976 fine for ESPN's improper use of emergency alert tones
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- ESPN improperly used Emergency Alert System tones to draw attention to pending NBA broadcasts in 2023 and should be fined $146,976, the Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday.
Thanks to La Nina, U.S. can expect to see wetter winter in North, warmer and drier in South
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Thanks to La Nina, U.S. can expect to see wetter winter in North, warmer and drier in South
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Data released Thursday predict the winter months will be wetter and cooler than normal in the northern tier of the U.S. and warmer and drier in the southern portion of the country.
Grand jury indicts father, son on multiple charges tied to deadly Georgia school shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Grand jury indicts father, son on multiple charges tied to deadly Georgia school shooting
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A grand jury on Thursday indicted accused Georgia school mass shooter Colt Gray and his father Colin on dozens of charges arising from the Sept. 4 shooting deaths and injuries.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service
Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
U.S. stealth bombers strike 'hardened' underground weapons sites in Houthi-run parts of Yemen
U.S. stealth bombers strike 'hardened' underground weapons sites in Houthi-run parts of Yemen
Texas Supreme Court halts death row inmate execution
Texas Supreme Court halts death row inmate execution
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement