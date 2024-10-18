Four University of Alabama Pi Kappa Phi frat members accused of hazing pledges

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Four University of Alabama are facing criminal charges Friday for an August hazing incident at a frat house. They allegedly assaulted Pi Kappa Phi house pledges.

According to court filings Christopher Theodore Molineaux, Joshua Donald Ferrito, Charles William Grey, and Grant Henry Rakers were charged with two counts of hazing each for allegedly abusing Pi Kappa Phi house pledges in incidents that happened Aug. 25 and 28.

Court documents said videos from the TV room and band room at the frat house recorded the hazing.

"While on their hands and knees, pledges were yelled at, stepped on, pushed, had items thrown at them, and had beer poured on them," the court documents said.

The charged fraternity members allegedly struck one of the pledges.

Defendant Molineaux is seen on video grabbing a pledge, shoving him against a wall, shaking him and shoving him down, causing the pledge to fall over.

The University of Alabama said in statement, "The University of Alabama strictly prohibits hazing and thoroughly investigates allegations, including appropriate coordination with law enforcement and Greek chapter national organizations. Hazing violates University policy, the Code of Student Conduct, and the law, and it is a matter that the University takes seriously."