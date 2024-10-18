Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2024 / 2:15 PM

Girl Scouts board proposes 240% membership dues increase amid growing deficits

By Don Jacobson
A group of Girl Scouts from across the country are shown holding a campout on the South Lawn of the White House hosted by then-President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama on June 30, 2015. The organization's board is proposing a 240% hike in dues amid growing deficits and declining membership. File Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI
A group of Girl Scouts from across the country are shown holding a campout on the South Lawn of the White House hosted by then-President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama on June 30, 2015. The organization's board is proposing a 240% hike in dues amid growing deficits and declining membership. File Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Top leaders of the Girl Scouts of the USA are urging members of its national council to approve a dramatic increase in annual membership dues from $25 to $85 as the group faces millions of dollars in deficits.

The 240% fee hike is necessary for the Girl Scouts to cover increased costs for everything from insurance to technology, eliminate deficit spending and enhance efforts to recruit new members amid declining enrollment, the organization's leaders said ahead of Saturday's first-ever special meeting of the Girl Scouts National Council, which is to be held virtually.

Advertisement

"This decision by the National Board followed nine months of discussion with local councils and delegates about our Movement strategy," Girl Scouts of the USA national president Noorain Khan and CEO Bonnie Barczykowski wrote in a message to members. "This strategy has been informed by research, including the clear expectations around what today's girls and families most want and need, and input from stakeholders across the Movement."

Advertisement

They explained that in order to execute their strategy to "more effectively serve" current members and reach out to the "24 million girls who are not yet part of Girl Scouts," membership dues will have to be be raised more than the 25% (or $6.25) that the board has the authority to approve in a single triennium.

Related

The Girl Scouts ended fiscal year 2023 with a deficit of $4.4 million on revenues of $119 million (including $38.7 million in membership dues) and expects to end the current fiscal year $5.6 million in the red.

"Operating at a deficit -- spending more than we bring in -- as we have been doing, is not sustainable," the group said. "We can no longer afford to use our financial reserves, and we cannot pass through all escalating costs to our councils."

Staying at the current membership level of $25 annually, which has been in place for eight years, would mean the Scouts would be forced to implement "dramatic" cuts to current programs and services. Despite efforts to pare back costs, "GSUSA's expenses are still outpacing revenue," the board said.

Because of the dire situation, it is recommending that membership dues be increased to $85 annually per girl and $45 for adult volunteers, rather than a lesser amount such as $45 or $65 for girls, which it said would be insufficient to merely "maintain critical programs."

Advertisement

"At $85 and above, Girl Scouting's future is incredibly bright," the board said. "Together with councils, we will prioritize initiatives and execute them in ways that work for all, including national marketing and social media influencer campaigns, consolidated handbooks and badge books, increased Gold Award Scholarship funds, and more."

The level of the proposed increase brought anguished reactions from some veteran Girl Scout volunteers.

"(If the dues are increased) I think that these girls could lose a lifetime of experiences," longtime troop leader troop leader Sally Bertram of Dearborn County, Ind., told WCPO-TV in Cincinnati. "Where does it go? Who exactly is getting that $25? It's not buying our uniforms; it's not buying our badges."

"The proposals are directly tied to supporting our local councils and improving program delivery for current and future members," a GSUSA, spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

Latest Headlines

Peruvian man gets 8 years in prison in fraud scheme targeting U.S. immigrants
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Peruvian man gets 8 years in prison in fraud scheme targeting U.S. immigrants
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A Peruvian national was sentenced Thursday to more than eight years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $700,000 in restitution to more than 1,100 victims for his role in targeting recent U.S. immigrants to defraud.
Judge releases new redacted evidence in Trump Jan. 6 case
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Judge releases new redacted evidence in Trump Jan. 6 case
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge has agreed to release hundreds of documents related to the investigation into former president Donald Trump's attempts to circumvent the 2020 election.
Opening statements set to begin in Delphi murders case in Indiana
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Opening statements set to begin in Delphi murders case in Indiana
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Opening statements were expected Friday in a double murder trial in this small Indiana farming community near Purdue University that led to the death of two teenage girls seven years ago.
More than 353,000 North Carolina voters cast ballots in strong first day of early voting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
More than 353,000 North Carolina voters cast ballots in strong first day of early voting
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- North Carolina's elections board said Friday that 353,166 people cast ballots in the state's first day of early voting.
Hundreds of Spirit AeroSystems employees furloughed amid Boeing strike
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hundreds of Spirit AeroSystems employees furloughed amid Boeing strike
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Around 700 Spirit AeroSystems employees are being furloughed as a result of the ongoing strike by Boeing machinists that began last month, the company announced Friday.
Safety of Tesla self-driving capabilities facing federal investigation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Safety of Tesla self-driving capabilities facing federal investigation
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Officials are looking into whether self-driving systems in Tesla vehicles are safe in fog, glaring sun or other "reduced roadway visibility conditions," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday.
RNC, Georgia GOP appeal judge's decision to block slate of election rules
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
RNC, Georgia GOP appeal judge's decision to block slate of election rules
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Georgia state GOP officials and the national party appealed a Georgia judge's ruling this week that nullified numerous recently reacted election rules that opponents say would upend the process.
CVS names David Joyner new CEO, replacing Karen Lynch
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CVS names David Joyner new CEO, replacing Karen Lynch
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- CVS Health said Friday that as of Thursday David Joyner became its new CEO, replacing Karen Lynch. In an agreement with the CVS board, Lynch stepped down.
Texas attorney general sues doctor for violating ban on gender-affirming care for minors
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas attorney general sues doctor for violating ban on gender-affirming care for minors
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday that he has filed a lawsuit against a Dallas physician for providing gender transition care to almost two dozen minors against a controversial state law.
Independent panel says Secret Service needs systematic changes after Trump assassination attempt
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Independent panel says Secret Service needs systematic changes after Trump assassination attempt
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- An independent panel investigating the Secret Service in connection with the July assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump issued a scathing 35-page report on Thursday calling for systemic changes atthe age
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
Search continues for crew of crashed Navy fighter jet
Search continues for crew of crashed Navy fighter jet
Israel kills Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during operation in southern Gaza
Israel kills Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during operation in southern Gaza
Grand jury indicts father, son on multiple charges tied to deadly Georgia school shooting
Grand jury indicts father, son on multiple charges tied to deadly Georgia school shooting
Kim Jong Un rejects reunification with 'foreign country' South Korea
Kim Jong Un rejects reunification with 'foreign country' South Korea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement