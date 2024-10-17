Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 17, 2024 / 7:27 AM

Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service

By Clyde Hughes
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks at the Compton Drew Middle School in St. Louis on September 6, 2023. He announced new student loan forgiveness on Thursday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks at the Compton Drew Middle School in St. Louis on September 6, 2023. He announced new student loan forgiveness on Thursday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The White House approved a new round of student debt relief on Thursday, totaling $4.5 billion for 60,000 public service borrowers.

The Department of Education announced the relief comes with additional fixes being made to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program under which it has forgiven $175 billion in loans for more than 4.8 million U.S. residents to date.

Advertisement

The program supports those who work in the public service sector, which includes teachers, first responders, military service members and others who work in government. They qualify for loan forgiveness if they have made the required 120 qualified monthly payments.

"Before President Biden and Vice President Harris entered the White House, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program was so riddled by dysfunction that just 7,000 Americans ever qualified and countless public servants were trapped making debt payments that should have been forgiven," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

Related

Cardona said the continued fixes being made to the program simply make it operate the way it was intended to in providing relief to those who have faithfully made payments to it.

"I'm tremendously proud that over one million teachers, nurses, social workers, veterans and other public servants have received life-changing loan forgiveness," he said.

Advertisement

"As Secretary of Education, I want to send a message to college students across America that pursuing a career in public service is not only a noble calling but a reliable pathway to becoming debt-free within a decade."

The administration said that it is encouraging other public service members to take advantage of the revamped student loan forgiveness program.

Tweaks to the PSLF have been the administration's most effective tool to provide loan forgiveness since other plans have been under constant attack by Congressional Republicans and GOP-led states with lawsuits.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a more ambitious student loan forgiveness program last year.

Latest Headlines

Archdiocese of L.A. reaches $880M child sex abuse settlement with 1,353 people
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Archdiocese of L.A. reaches $880M child sex abuse settlement with 1,353 people
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $880 million to 1,353 people who say they were sexually abused as children by members of the church.
Idaho's longest-serving death row Inmate scheduled for execution after botched attempt
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Idaho's longest-serving death row Inmate scheduled for execution after botched attempt
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- An Idaho judge has scheduled the execution of the state's longest-serving death row inmate following a botched attempt to administer his sentence earlier this year.
Federal judge orders Alabama to halt voter purge program
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal judge orders Alabama to halt voter purge program
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen to pause his purge of thousands of naturalized citizens from the state's active voter rolls.
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A search is underway for two missing U.S. Navy pilots after the wreckage of their aircraft was found Wednesday afternoon east of Mount Rainier in Washington state. The U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler crashed Tuesday afternoon.
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- California-based Lucid Group's shares price dropped by 10% during after-hours trading Wednesday after announcing larger-than-expected operational losses during the third quarter.
Ohio resident admits to hiding war crime charges when he immigrated from Croatia
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ohio resident admits to hiding war crime charges when he immigrated from Croatia
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Parma Heights, Ohio, resident will serve three years in prison for concealing a war crime charge against him in Croatia prior to immigrating to the United States.
High court appears to support EPA despite concerns over undermining Clean Water Act
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
High court appears to support EPA despite concerns over undermining Clean Water Act
WASHINGTON, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appeared receptive to upholding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's right to place generic limits on ocean sewage discharge as San Francisco took its contentious battle to the high court.
Georgia appeals court asked to restore 6 charges against Trump, co-defendants
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Georgia appeals court asked to restore 6 charges against Trump, co-defendants
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis is asking an appeals court to reinstate three election subversion charges against former President Donald Trump after they were dismissed by a trial court judge in March.
Current, former presidents gather to remember life of Ethel Kennedy
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Current, former presidents gather to remember life of Ethel Kennedy
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Ethel Kennedy, widow of the late attorney general and New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who once was poised to be America's first lady, was remembered Wednesday by current and former U.S. presidents alike.
Former President Jimmy Carter casts early ballot in Georgia weeks after turning 100
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Former President Jimmy Carter casts early ballot in Georgia weeks after turning 100
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter, who turned 100 earlier this month, has achieved his goal of living long enough to cast his ballot for next month's presidential election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament
Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament
Current, former presidents gather to remember life of Ethel Kennedy
Current, former presidents gather to remember life of Ethel Kennedy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement