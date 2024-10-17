Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 17, 2024 / 5:33 PM

Search continues for crew of crashed Navy fighter jet

By Mark Moran
An E/A-18G Growler, assigned to the Cougars of Electronic Attack Squadron 139, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. Photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Perlman
An E/A-18G Growler, assigned to the Cougars of Electronic Attack Squadron 139, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. Photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Perlman

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Search efforts continued Thursday for the two-person crew of a Navy fighter jet that crashed near Washington's Mount Rainier earlier this week, officials said.

The EA-18G Growler jet was on a routine training mission when it went down Tuesday in the scrubby landscape on the mountainside east of Rainier, about 30 miles west of Yakima, and officials have said the whereabouts of the crew remains a mystery.

Advertisement

"Responders are facing mountainous terrain, cloudy weather and low visibility as the search is ongoing," Navy officials said in an earlier statement Wednesday afternoon.

The plane was part of the Navy's Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 based in Oak Harbor, Wash., and had taken off on the training mission from Whidbey Island.

Related

The squadron had returned in July from a deployment to the Red Sea, where the Zappers, as they are known, carried out some 700 combat missions " to degrade the Houthi capability to threaten innocent shipping," the Navy said in a press release.

Advertisement

Rescuers immediately began to search for the wreckage and the crew with an MH-60S helicopter Tuesday. While the wreckage was located, the two-person crew was not.

The Navy has established an emergency response center on Whidbey Island, north of Seattle, to deploy teams that will continue to keep the area secure while the search for the missing aviators continues.

The Growler is estimated to be worth about $67 million, the Navy said. All but one of the jets is based at Whidbey Island.

The jet is typically used to counter enemy radar and communications, jam integrated air defense systems, "support non-integrated air defense missions and emerging non-lethal target sets, and provide enhanced lethal suppression through accurate high-speed anti-radiation missile targeting," according to the Navy.

Latest Headlines

3 killed, 4 injured in Strong River bridge collapse in Mississippi
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
3 killed, 4 injured in Strong River bridge collapse in Mississippi
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Three workers were killed and four injured when a road bridge over the Strong River collapsed as the workers were preparing it for demolition Wednesday afternoon in Simpson County, Miss.
Alabama man arrested in SEC hack that affected bitcoin value
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alabama man arrested in SEC hack that affected bitcoin value
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- An Alabama man suspected of hacking the Securities and Exchange Commission's X account in January was arrested Thursday morning in Athens, Ala.
Meta lays off workers at Instagram, WhatsApp, Reality Labs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Meta lays off workers at Instagram, WhatsApp, Reality Labs
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Meta laid off workers at Instagram, WhatsApp, Reality Labs and in other parts of the company Wednesday in a restructuring of specific groups of workers. The move is not a company-wide downsizing, according to Meta.
True Value files for bankruptcy as Do it Best bids to acquire assets
U.S. News // 2 days ago
True Value files for bankruptcy as Do it Best bids to acquire assets
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Long-time hardware retailer True Value announced Monday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is entertaining a bid to sell its assets to competitor Do it Best.
Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Donald Trump doesn't want details from Jan. 6 evidence against him to be released to the public until after the Nov. 5 election, according to a Thursday morning court filing.
Retail sales increase 0.4% in September
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Retail sales increase 0.4% in September
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Retail sales in September beat out Wall Street forecast, increasing a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in the month, topping the unrevised total of 0.1% in August, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.
Few options left as Robert Roberson heads for execution
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Few options left as Robert Roberson heads for execution
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Only Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the U.S. Supreme Court stand in the way of Robert Roberson becoming the first person in the country to be executed in connection with Shaken Baby Syndrome.
FTC adopts final 'click-to-cancel' rule
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FTC adopts final 'click-to-cancel' rule
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday that its final "click- to-cancel" rule will go into effect 180 days after it is published in the Federal Register.
Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The White House approved a new round of student debt relief on Thursday, totaling $4.5 billion for 60,000 public service borrowers.
Archdiocese of L.A. reaches $880M child sex abuse settlement with 1,353 people
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Archdiocese of L.A. reaches $880M child sex abuse settlement with 1,353 people
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $880 million to 1,353 people who say they were sexually abused as children by members of the church.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service
Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
U.S. stealth bombers strike 'hardened' underground weapons sites in Houthi-run parts of Yemen
U.S. stealth bombers strike 'hardened' underground weapons sites in Houthi-run parts of Yemen
Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement