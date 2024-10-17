Retail sales increase 0.4% in September

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Retail sales in September beat out Wall Street's forecast, increasing a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in the month, topping the unrevised total of 0.1% in August, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.
The Census Bureau's monthly retail and food services report edged out the 0.3% anticipated by the Dow Jones forecast. The news coupled with the slowing of inflation to 0.2% according to the latest consumer price index, marks an economic positive after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates last month.