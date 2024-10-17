3 killed, 4 injured in Strong River bridge collapse in Mississippi

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Three workers were killed and four injured when a road bridge over the Strong River collapsed as the workers were preparing it for demolition Wednesday afternoon in Simpson County, Miss.

All seven workers were either killed or injured when the bridge collapsed and plunged about 40 feet at about 3 p.m. local time as the seven men worked on it.

Advertisement

The three deceased workers were identified as Kevin Malone, Charles Ingleharte and Charles Badger, Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor said.

Tutor said three of the injured workers were taken to local hospitals for treatment while the fourth was treated at the scene.

The bridge is located on State Route 149 about 40miles south of Jackson and had been closed since Sept. 18 while a replacement project was underway, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said Wednesday in a news release.

"An MDOT inspector was at the Strong River bridge site on State Route 149 this afternoon when the bridge collapsed and was unharmed," MDOT officials said. "Sadly, there were fatalities as a result of the accident and we extend our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones."

Advertisement

Responding Simpson County Sheriff's deputies found three people dead and at least three "severely injured," the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Local first responders and "state assets" responded to the bridge site following its collapse, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday evening in a post on X.

"As the situation develops, authorities will provide more information while respecting the privacy of the bereaved," Reeves said. "Please keep the families and co-workers of everyone involved in your prayers."

The dead and injured workers were part of the contractor's crew working on the infrastructure improvement project in the area.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he has been briefed on the bridge collapse and federal officials are "engaging state officials concerning this incident."

An investigation into the bridge collapse is underway.