Oct. 17, 2024 / 7:14 PM

Grand jury indicts father, son on multiple charges tied to deadly Georgia school shooting

By Mike Heuer
Colt Gray, the 14-year-old charged with the murder of four individuals at Apalachee High School on Sept. 4, is pictured in his booking photo provided by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. He was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on dozens of related charges along with his father, Colin Gray. File Photo via Barrow County Sheriff's Office/UPI
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A grand jury on Thursday indicted accused Georgia school mass shooter Colt Gray and his father Colin on dozens of charges arising from the Sept. 4 shooting deaths and injuries.

Colt Gray, 14, is accused of killing four and wounding eight at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga. Two students and two teachers died in the mass shooting.

The Barrow County Superior Court grand jury indicted Colt Gray on 55 counts, including four counts of murder, 25 counts of aggravated assault and 18 counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

The grand jury also indicted Colt Gray on four counts of malice murder, which requires planning.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents said Colt Gray planned the school shooting by sketching the school hallway and classroom where the attack occurred and documented his estimated death count in a notebook found near where he was sitting the morning of the shootings.

GBI investigators also said he maintained a shrine to prior school shooters, including Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty to murdering 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018.

The grand jury also indicted Colt's father Colin Gray, 54, on 29 counts, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, 20 counts of second-degree cruelty to children and four counts of reckless conduct for providing access to a military-style rifle when he should have known Colt was a threat to himself and others.

Colin Gray allegedly bought the semi-automatic rifle and gave it to Colt as a Christmas gift.

The two are scheduled for an arraignment hearing at Barrow County Superior Court on Nov. 21 to enter their respective pleas and schedule trial dates.

Barrow County District Attorney Brad Smith said he wants to try Colt and Colin Gray separately and is prepared to go to trial as soon as possible.

