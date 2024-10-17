Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 17, 2024 / 3:17 PM

Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election

By Doug Cunningham
Former President Donald Trump's criminal defense lawyers filed a motion Thursday to block detailed Jan. 6 evidence against Trump until after the Nov. 5 election. The last minute motion was filed on the day the evidence was set to be unsealed. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
1 of 2 | Former President Donald Trump's criminal defense lawyers filed a motion Thursday to block detailed Jan. 6 evidence against Trump until after the Nov. 5 election. The last minute motion was filed on the day the evidence was set to be unsealed. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Donald Trump doesn't want details from Jan. 6 evidence against him to be released to the public until after the Nov. 5 election, according to a Thursday morning court filing.

That evidence had been schedule to be released Thursday.

Advertisement

Trump faces federal criminal charges for what Smith alleges in a court filing was a "criminal scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election."

The former president faces criminal charges for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a violent pro-Trump mob intent on stopping congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

Related

In a Thursday legal filing, Trump's lawyers objected to public release of the detailed evidence against him, asking the court to block public release of the evidence until Nov. 14.

Trump's lawyers said in their motion, it is "essential that the public fully understand the arguments and documents on both sides of this momentous issue, and is not misled by one-sided submissions."

A Smith motion in the case Oct. 2 said Trump is seeking immunity for his Jan. 6 actions, claiming they were official presidential acts.

Smith argued in that motion that Trump is not immune because Trump acted privately as a candidate Jan. 6 "when he pursued multiple criminal means to disrupt, through fraud and deceit, the government function by which votes are collected and counted-a function in which the defendant, as president, had no official role."

Advertisement

Smith said the evidence "provides a comprehensive account of the defendant's private criminal conduct."

Trump's lawyers said in their filing that keeping the evidence details from the voting public until after the election serve's the public's interest "in ensuring that this case does not unduly interfere, or appear to interfere, with the ongoing election."

They said a stay on releasing the evidence would make sure that Smith's Jan. 6 criminal election conspiracy evidence "is accompanied by President Trump's rebuttal."

The evidence in question was an attachment to Smith's immunity motion unsealed two weeks ago by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkin that was to be unsealed Thursday.

Chutkin has maintained that whether or not evidence in the case is damaging to Trump politically is not and should not be a consideration in the court case, which should be guided only by the administration of justice.

The Oct. 2 special counsel court filing said Trump "resorted to crimes to try to stay in office."

Latest Headlines

Meta lays off workers at Instagram, WhatsApp, Reality Labs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Meta lays off workers at Instagram, WhatsApp, Reality Labs
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Meta laid off workers at Instagram, WhatsApp, Reality Labs and in other parts of the company Wednesday in a restructuring of specific groups of workers. The move is not a company-wide downsizing, according to Meta.
Retail sales increase 0.4% in September
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Retail sales increase 0.4% in September
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Retail sales in September beat out Wall Street forecast, increasing a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in the month, topping the unrevised total of 0.1% in August, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.
Few options left as Robert Roberson heads for execution
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Few options left as Robert Roberson heads for execution
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Only Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the U.S. Supreme Court stand in the way of Robert Roberson becoming the first person in the country to be executed in connection with Shaken Baby Syndrome.
FTC adopts final 'click-to-cancel' rule
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FTC adopts final 'click-to-cancel' rule
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday that its final "click- to-cancel" rule will go into effect 180 days after it is published in the Federal Register.
Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The White House approved a new round of student debt relief on Thursday, totaling $4.5 billion for 60,000 public service borrowers.
Archdiocese of L.A. reaches $880M child sex abuse settlement with 1,353 people
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Archdiocese of L.A. reaches $880M child sex abuse settlement with 1,353 people
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $880 million to 1,353 people who say they were sexually abused as children by members of the church.
Idaho's longest-serving death row Inmate scheduled for execution after botched attempt
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Idaho's longest-serving death row Inmate scheduled for execution after botched attempt
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- An Idaho judge has scheduled the execution of the state's longest-serving death row inmate following a botched attempt to administer his sentence earlier this year.
Federal judge orders Alabama to halt voter purge program
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Federal judge orders Alabama to halt voter purge program
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen to pause his purge of thousands of naturalized citizens from the state's active voter rolls.
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A search is underway for two missing U.S. Navy pilots after the wreckage of their aircraft was found Wednesday afternoon east of Mount Rainier in Washington state. The U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler crashed Tuesday afternoon.
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- California-based Lucid Group's shares price dropped by 10% during after-hours trading Wednesday after announcing larger-than-expected operational losses during the third quarter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service
Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
U.S. stealth bombers strike 'hardened' underground weapons sites in Houthi-run parts of Yemen
U.S. stealth bombers strike 'hardened' underground weapons sites in Houthi-run parts of Yemen
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement