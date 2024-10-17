Trending
Oct. 17, 2024 / 2:12 PM

Meta lays off workers at Instagram, WhatsApp, Reality Labs

By Doug Cunningham
People walk by a sign on the Meta campus In Menlo Park, Calif. (2022). On Wednesday it was announced that Meta has laid off workers at Instagram, WhatsApp, Reality Labs and in other parts of the company. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Meta laid off workers at Instagram, WhatsApp, Reality Labs and in other parts of the company Wednesday in a restructuring of specific groups of workers.

The move is not a company-wide downsizing, according to Meta.

"Today, a few teams at Meta are making changes to ensure resources are aligned with their long-term strategic goals and location strategy," company spokesperson Dave Arnold said in a statement shared with The Verge. "This includes moving some teams to different locations, and moving some employees to different roles. In situations like this when a role is eliminated, we work hard to find other opportunities for impacted employees."

The total number of layoffs hasn't been released by Meta.

Some of the workers who lost their jobs have posted about it, including Jade Manchun Wong, who joined Threads last year.

"Still trying to process this but my role at Meta has been impacted," Wong wrote on X. "Thank you to everyone for my wild journey at Meta."

According to one former Meta employee, some of the laid-off workers were presented with the option of taking severance pay or taking different positions with under new contracts.

TechCrunch reported that several took severance packages, according to former employee.

The new layoffs come after Meta cut a combined total 21,000 workers in 2022 and 2023.

