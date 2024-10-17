Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 17, 2024 / 9:23 AM

FTC approves final 'click to cancel' rule

By Clyde Hughes
Chair of the Federal Trade Commission Lina Khan testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on July 13, 2023. She shared her support for the new click to cancel rule on Thursday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Chair of the Federal Trade Commission Lina Khan testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on July 13, 2023. She shared her support for the new click to cancel rule on Thursday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission announced its final "click to cancel" rule will go into effect 180 days after it is published in the Federal Register.

The new rule is bringing cheers from consumer advocates who long charged that companies made it too difficult to cancel products and programs online. Officials said companies have often used misleading language and countless prompts before customers can cancel a subscription.

Advertisement

"Too often, businesses make people jump through endless hoops just to cancel a subscription," Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan said in a statement. "The FTC's rule will end these tricks and traps, saving Americans time and money. Nobody should be stuck paying for a service they no longer want."

The agency the new rule was made after an ongoing review of the 1973 Negative Option Rule, which the FTC is updating to fight unfair or deceptive practices related to subscriptions, memberships and other recurring payments in an increasingly digital economy.

Related

The FTC said that when companies made it easy to sign up for subscriptions and services, they did just the opposite when consumers wanted to end those services for whatever reason.

Advertisement

The new rule provides a "consistent legal framework" by prohibiting sellers from misrepresentations in signing up and canceling services, failing to obtain a customer's "express informed consent" in connection with a negative option feature and failing to provide a simple way to cancel a subscription.

The commission approved the new rule on a 3-2 vote with opposing commissioners Melissa Holyoak and Andrew Ferguson voting no. Holyoak argued that the new rule has more to do with politics and Khan's support for Vice President Kamala Harris than helping customers.

"The likely unlawful character of the rule is compounded by the majority's race to cross the finish line," Holyoak said in a separate statement in opposition to the rule.

"Why the rush? There is a simple explanation. Less than a month from election day, the chair is hurrying to finish the rule that follows through on a campaign pledge made by the chair's favored presidential candidate."

Latest Headlines

Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The White House approved a new round of student debt relief on Thursday, totaling $4.5 billion for 60,000 public service borrowers.
Archdiocese of L.A. reaches $880M child sex abuse settlement with 1,353 people
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Archdiocese of L.A. reaches $880M child sex abuse settlement with 1,353 people
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $880 million to 1,353 people who say they were sexually abused as children by members of the church.
Idaho's longest-serving death row Inmate scheduled for execution after botched attempt
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Idaho's longest-serving death row Inmate scheduled for execution after botched attempt
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- An Idaho judge has scheduled the execution of the state's longest-serving death row inmate following a botched attempt to administer his sentence earlier this year.
Federal judge orders Alabama to halt voter purge program
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Federal judge orders Alabama to halt voter purge program
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen to pause his purge of thousands of naturalized citizens from the state's active voter rolls.
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A search is underway for two missing U.S. Navy pilots after the wreckage of their aircraft was found Wednesday afternoon east of Mount Rainier in Washington state. The U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler crashed Tuesday afternoon.
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- California-based Lucid Group's shares price dropped by 10% during after-hours trading Wednesday after announcing larger-than-expected operational losses during the third quarter.
Ohio resident admits to hiding war crime charges when he immigrated from Croatia
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Ohio resident admits to hiding war crime charges when he immigrated from Croatia
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Parma Heights, Ohio, resident will serve three years in prison for concealing a war crime charge against him in Croatia prior to immigrating to the United States.
High court appears to support EPA despite concerns over undermining Clean Water Act
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
High court appears to support EPA despite concerns over undermining Clean Water Act
WASHINGTON, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appeared receptive to upholding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's right to place generic limits on ocean sewage discharge as San Francisco took its contentious battle to the high court.
Georgia appeals court asked to restore 6 charges against Trump, co-defendants
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Georgia appeals court asked to restore 6 charges against Trump, co-defendants
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis is asking an appeals court to reinstate three election subversion charges against former President Donald Trump after they were dismissed by a trial court judge in March.
Current, former presidents gather to remember life of Ethel Kennedy
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Current, former presidents gather to remember life of Ethel Kennedy
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Ethel Kennedy, widow of the late attorney general and New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who once was poised to be America's first lady, was remembered Wednesday by current and former U.S. presidents alike.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament
Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament
Current, former presidents gather to remember life of Ethel Kennedy
Current, former presidents gather to remember life of Ethel Kennedy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement