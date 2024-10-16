Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 16, 2024 / 7:25 PM

Ohio resident admits to hiding war crime charges when he immigrated from Croatia

By Mike Heuer

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Parma Heights, Ohio, resident will serve three years in prison for concealing a war crime charge against him in Croatia prior to immigrating to the United States.

Jugoslav Vidic was sentenced after entering a guilty plea in the U.S. District Court for Northern Ohio as part of a plea agreement that includes removal from the United States after serving three years in a federal prison.

Advertisement

"Vidic lied about war crimes charged against him in an attempt to escape his past and live in the United States unlawfully," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole Argentieri said Wednesday in a news release.

"Vidic will serve prison time in the United States followed by his removal," Argentieri said. "His sentence demonstrates that human rights violators will not be allowed to hide from their crimes in the United States."

Related

Vidic, 56, falsely claimed he never was charged for breaking any laws when he applied for lawful permanent residency in the United States and pleaded guilty to one count of possessing an alien registration receipt card by knowingly making false statements.

In his plea agreement, Vidic admitted he was charged with a war crime in Croatia in 1994 and was convicted in absentia in 1998.

Advertisement

A Croatian court determined Vidic cut off the arm of civilian Stjepan Komes when Vidic and other ethnic Serb forces attacked Petrinja, Croatia, on Sept. 16, 1991. Komes died from his injury.

Vidic also admitted he was aware of the Croatian charges against him when he immigrated as a refugee to the United States in 1999.

He applied to a green card in 2000, was interviewed by U.S. immigration officials and obtained his green card in 2005.

Vidic lied when he claimed he only served in the Yugoslav Army from 1988 to 1989 and concealed his service in the Serb Army of Krajina and its predecessors during the civil war in the former Yugoslavia from 1991 to 1995, federal prosecutors said.

"Vidic committed serious human rights violations and was convicted of war crimes in Croatia as a result," U.S. Attorney Rebecca Lutzko said. "Yet, he lied to U.S. immigration officials about his conviction and participation in a violent military force to claim refugee status and obtain a green card."

Agents with the FBI's International Human Rights Unit and Homeland Security Investigations investigated Vidic and received help from Croatia's Ministry of the Interior and Ministry of Justice and Public Administration.

Advertisement

Anyone who has information about human rights violators or immigration fraud in the United States can contact the FBI by calling 800-225-5324 or call HSI at 866-DHS-2-ICE.

Latest Headlines

High court appears to support EPA despite concerns over undermining Clean Water Act
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
High court appears to support EPA despite concerns over undermining Clean Water Act
WASHINGTON, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appeared receptive to upholding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's right to place generic limits on ocean sewage discharge as San Francisco took its contentious battle to the high court.
Georgia appeals court asked to restore 6 charges against Trump, co-defendants
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Georgia appeals court asked to restore 6 charges against Trump, co-defendants
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis is asking an appeals court to reinstate three election subversion charges against former President Donald Trump after they were dismissed by a trial court judge in March.
Current, former presidents gather to remember life of Ethel Kennedy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Current, former presidents gather to remember life of Ethel Kennedy
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Ethel Kennedy, widow of the late attorney general and New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who once was poised to be America's first lady, was remembered Wednesday by current and former U.S. presidents alike.
Former President Jimmy Carter casts early ballot in Georgia weeks after turning 100
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former President Jimmy Carter casts early ballot in Georgia weeks after turning 100
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter, who turned 100 earlier this month, has achieved his goal of living long enough to cast his ballot for next month's presidential election.
More than a thousand Intel workers to be laid off from tech firm's Oregon site
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
More than a thousand Intel workers to be laid off from tech firm's Oregon site
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- California-based tech giant Intel announced earlier this week that more than 1,000 of its Oregon workers will soon be out of jobs after an earlier round of company-wide cuts in August.
SpaceX sues Calif. Coastal Commission, alleging political bias against Elon Musk
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
SpaceX sues Calif. Coastal Commission, alleging political bias against Elon Musk
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- SpaceX sued the California Coastal Commission Tuesday, alleging bias against Elon Musk's right-wing politics in a decision not to allow the company to launch more rockets from a state air base.
Former county official sentenced in killing of Las Vegas news reporter
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former county official sentenced in killing of Las Vegas news reporter
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A former Nevada public official found guilty of murdering a Las Vegas news reporter in 2022 on Wednesday was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison.
Former Louisiana sheriff's deputy sentenced to prison for assaulting detainee
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Louisiana sheriff's deputy sentenced to prison for assaulting detainee
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A former Louisiana sheriff's deputy was sentenced to more than three years in prison for assaulting a pretrial detainee five years ago.
Santa Monica College shooting suspect kills himself after barricaded standoff
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Santa Monica College shooting suspect kills himself after barricaded standoff
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Santa Monica College shooting suspect Davon Durell Dean killed himself following a SWAT standoff that lasted for hours in Hawthorne, California Tuesday night.
Nebraska's Supreme Court affirms felons' voting rights for this general election
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Nebraska's Supreme Court affirms felons' voting rights for this general election
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Felons in Nebraska who have completed their sentences can register to vote and participate in the Nov. 5 general election, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart
Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of woman exercising on Nashville trail
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of woman exercising on Nashville trail
Two arrested in Saturday's mass shooting near Tennessee State University
Two arrested in Saturday's mass shooting near Tennessee State University
Man accused of chaining dog to fence ahead of Hurricane Milton is charged
Man accused of chaining dog to fence ahead of Hurricane Milton is charged
Georgia voters shatter early first-day turnout record in battleground state
Georgia voters shatter early first-day turnout record in battleground state
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement