Oct. 16, 2024 / 3:14 AM

Man accused of chaining dog to fence ahead of Hurricane Milton is charged

By Darryl Coote
Giovanny Aldama Garcia has been arrested and charged for leaving his dog tied to a fence ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall. Photo courtesy of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles/X
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The owner of a dog widely seen in video chained to a fence in Florida standing through floodwaters ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall last week, has been identified, arrested and charged, according to authorities.

Giovanny Aldama Garcia, 23, of Ruskin, Fla., was arrested Monday on felony aggravated animal cruelty charges, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner announced in a statement Tuesday.

The dog was discovered Oct. 9 on Interstate 75 amid evacuations as Hurricane Milton, a massive storm, bore down on the Florida coast.

Body camera footage of the discovery posted to the Florida Highway Patrol, Tampa division, X account, shows trooper Orlando Morales crossing a flooded field to reach the dog, which was standing in water up to its chest as rained poured down.

The dog growls and barks at the troop, who attempts to reassure the abandoned animal.

"I don't blame you," the trooper is heard telling the dog. "I don't blame you. It's OK."

In a statement, State Attorney Suzy Lopez said she charged Garcia, who told investigators that he was driving to Georgia to escape the hurricane but left his dog, named Jumbo, "because he couldn't find anyone" to take care of his pet.

"In Hillsborough County, we take animal cruelty very seriously. This defendant is charged with a felony and could face up to five years in prison for his actions. Quite frankly, I don't think that is enough," Lopez said, urging lawmakers to examine this case while considering increased penalties for those who abandon their animals during a state of emergency.

The dog, since been renamed Trooper, is safe and will not be returned to its former owner, Lopez's office said.

