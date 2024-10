Former President Jimmy Carter, who turned 100 earlier this month, cast his ballot Wednesday for next month's presidential election in his home state of Georgia. According to his son Chip Carter, the former president achieved his goal of living long enough to vote for Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris on what was the second day of voting in the battleground state. File Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter, who turned 100 earlier this month, has achieved his goal of living long enough to cast his ballot for next month's presidential election. According to the Carter Center, the former president voted by mail Wednesday for Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris on the second day of early voting in his home state of Georgia.

"I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris," the former president told his son Chip Carter in August.

Advanced voting for next month's election in the battleground state began Tuesday, shattering turnout records with more than 300,000 ballots cast.

Carter is reported to have filled out his ballot and delivered it to a drop box at the Sumter County Courthouse, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Carter, who has been in hospice care at his home in Plains for more than 19 months, became the first centenarian former president on Oct. 1, when he celebrated his 100th birthday.

His wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, died last year at the age of 96 after 77 years of marriage. Carter called his wife "my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished." He attended her memorial service in a wheelchair.

