Former Louisiana sheriff's deputy sentenced to prison for assaulting detainee

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A former Louisiana sheriff's deputy was sentenced to more than three years in prison for assaulting a pretrial detainee five years ago.

Former DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Deputy Javarrea Pouncy, 31, had previously entered a guilty plea to one count of using excessive force against a detainee at the DeSoto Parish Jail. He was sentenced to 37 months in prison.

Advertisement

Pouncy admitted that in 2019 he conducted a strip search of a detainee and repeatedly hit him in the head, face and body despite not posing a threat. The detainee was hospitalized and suffered a broken eye socket and nose, among other injuries.

"The defendant pledged to protect and serve his community, but instead, he repeatedly punched a detainee without justification, leaving him bloodied and broken," said Assistant Attorney General of Civil Rights Kristen Clarke in a statement.

"People in detention have the right to be treated humanely and not to be brutalized by excessive force. This sentence sends a clear message that we will not tolerate such abuses behind bars. The Justice Department will hold accountability officials who violate detainees' civil rights."

A federal grand jury in Shreveport indicted Pouncy last September on three counts in connection with the case.

Advertisement

He also was investigated for obstruction of justice for allegedly falsifying and making a fake entry in a sheriff's office report in order to hinder an investigation into the incident.