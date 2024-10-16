Trending
Oct. 16, 2024 / 8:50 AM

Texas man faces execution in shaken baby syndrome case

By Clyde Hughes
The death chamber inside the Huntsville Unit in Huntsville, Texas. A Texas man is scheduled to be put to death on Thursday in a case involved to Shaken Baby Syndrome. File Photo by Paul Buck/EPA
The death chamber inside the Huntsville Unit in Huntsville, Texas. A Texas man is scheduled to be put to death on Thursday in a case involved to Shaken Baby Syndrome. File Photo by Paul Buck/EPA

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Texas man could become the first person executed over a conviction case based on shaken baby syndrome even though a detective who helped set those wheels in motion now says he is innocent.

The Anderson County District Court on Tuesday denied Robert Roberson's motion to stop his execution warrant for the 2002 death of his 2-year-old daughter, allowing his planned Thursday execution in Huntsville, Texas to move forward.

A special meeting of the Texas House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee in Austin Wednesday stands as possibly Roberson's last chance to avoid the execution.

In the meantime, police detective Brian Wharton, who played a role in getting Roberson on death row, joined protesters pleading for his life.

"Let me just say, Robert is an innocent man," Wharton said, according to CBS News. "But more than that, he is a kind man. He is a gentle man. He is a gracious man."

Roberson's supporters and his attorney claim that he was wrongfully arrested and convicted 20 years ago after he took his daughter to a hospital emergency room when she fell out of bed in Palestine, Texas.

She was seriously ill and died a week later. Roberson was arrested because of a doctor's pre-autopsy hypothesis that the girl died from Shaken Baby Syndrome.

"I'm enraged, I'm heartbroken and we are not giving up this fight," Gretchen Sween, one of Roberson's attorneys, said, adding that she has also filed a new motion in the case, according to KETK-TV.

"God please be with us this time, because just last week, Texas highest criminal court declared the science used to convict Robertis not reliable and yet he can't have the evidence even considered."

Prosecutors have held fast to the shaken baby syndrome claim but advocates for Roberson said evidence of his daughter's undiagnosed pneumonia, medication that suppressed her breathing along with the accidental fall and other factors "entirely explained" her death.

Roberson has maintained his innocence over the past two decades.

Georgia judge blocks rule requiring hand counting of ballots
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Georgia judge blocks rule requiring hand counting of ballots
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Fulton County judge in Georgia placed a temporary restraining order on a new state rule that would force counties to hand count ballots cast on Election Day, saying that it would create "administrative chaos."
America's largest polluters see emissions drop 4% on-year
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
America's largest polluters see emissions drop 4% on-year
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The United States' largest polluters saw their emissions drop 4% on-year in 2023, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Man accused of chaining dog to fence ahead of Hurricane Milton is charged
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man accused of chaining dog to fence ahead of Hurricane Milton is charged
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The owner of a dog widely seen in video chained to a fence in Florida standing through floodwaters ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall last week has been identified, arrested and charged.
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of woman exercising on Nashville trail
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of woman exercising on Nashville trail
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A 29-year-old man has been arrested for Monday's fatal shooting of Alyssa Lokits, who was killed while exercising on a wooded trail in Tennessee.
Two arrested in Saturday's mass shooting near Tennessee State University
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Two arrested in Saturday's mass shooting near Tennessee State University
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Nashville have arrested two suspects accused of being involved in a suspect gang-related shooting that killed one person and wounded nine others over the weekend near Tennessee State University.
Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart
Oct. 156 (UPI) -- Nearly 12 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products, sold at stores including Trader Joe's, Amazon, Walmart, Target -- and served at restaurants and schools -- are being recalled over listeria fears.
Georgia voters shatter early first-day turnout record in battleground state
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Georgia voters shatter early first-day turnout record in battleground state
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Georgia voters shattered turnout records Tuesday on the first day of advanced voting for next month's election in the battleground state, according to Georgia secretary of state officials.
Hurricanes Helene, Milton deplete SBA's disaster loan program funds
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Hurricanes Helene, Milton deplete SBA's disaster loan program funds
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Small Business Administration has no money left to cover disaster loans, but President Joe Biden said that will change in November.
Mortgage lender to pay nearly $10M to settle Ala. 'redlining' allegations
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Mortgage lender to pay nearly $10M to settle Ala. 'redlining' allegations
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation agreed to pay $8 million and a $1.9 million civil penalty to settle allegations of redlining mostly Black neighborhoods in Birmingham, Ala.
92 people remain missing in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
92 people remain missing in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- At least 92 people remain missing in North Carolina, weeks after Hurricane Helene battered the western part of the state, according to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's updated numbers Tuesday.
Walgreens to close 1,200 stores by 2027; company earnings on par
Lufthansa fined $4M for violating rights of Jewish passengers on N.Y.-Frankfurt flight
Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart
Suspect at large after Santa Monica College worker shot
Analysis: Is Kim Jong Un's shifting stance on unification genuine divergence or strategic maneuver?
