Lyft brand logos is seen on the dashboard of a car at the New York Taxi Workers Alliance near LaGuardia International Airport on February 26, 2023. Lyft said it will give discount rides to those going to vote in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Ride-sharing app Lyft said on Wednesday that it will offer discounted rides and other modes of transportation to the polls on Election Day. Lyft said it plans to offer 50% discounts with certain codes on rideshare, bike-share and scooters to the election stations to increase transportation access for voters.

"Lyft believes transportation access should never be a barrier for any citizen seeking to vote," Jerry Golden, Lyft chief policy officer said in a statement. "Our Voting Access Program reflects our commitment to bring a force for good, and we're proud to encourage riders and drivers to exercise their fundamental rights to vote, regardless of income, zip code, or political affiliation."

Lyft said it has already assisted in getting 3 million people to the polls this year and hopes to increase that number by 25% during the presidential election. The app said Georgia, Mississippi and Texas have the longest ride to local polls, averaging from 5.3 miles to 5.8 miles.

It said New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Washington had the shortest rides, averaging 2.8 miles to 3.1 miles for typical voters.

According to Lyft's Voting Report, which was also released on Wednesday, 30% of Alabama voters will go to be polls before 9 a.m. and 29% of voters in Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Rhode Island will have made it to the polls by that time.

On the other side of the timeline, 31% of New York voters will wait until after 5 p.m. to cast their votes, while 28% of voters in Washington, D.C. will do the same.