Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 16, 2024 / 4:01 PM

Former county official sentenced in killing of Las Vegas news reporter

By Chris Benson
Robert Telles, an ex-Clark County, Nev., public administrator, was sentenced on Wednesday in the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Screenshot/UPI
Robert Telles, an ex-Clark County, Nev., public administrator, was sentenced on Wednesday in the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Screenshot/UPI

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A former Nevada public official found guilty of murdering a Las Vegas news reporter in 2022 on Wednesday was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison.

Robert Telles, an ex-Clark County public administrator, was sentenced in the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, then 69.

Advertisement

But Nevada District Judge Michelle Leavitt on Wednesday gave additional time to Telles, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in August.

He will spend an additional eight years in lock-up before he's eligible for parole in the next 26 years, according to reports.

Related

Defense attorney Robert Draskovich said Telles plans to appeal his guilty conviction.

A 12-person Las Vegas jury, after 12 hours of deliberations on Aug. 28, convicted the former public administrator in the stabbing death of veteran Las Vegas investigative reporter German, who had been a journalist in the town for almost 40 years.

He had been discovered stabbed to death outside his Las Vegas home on Sept. 3, 2022.

Telles was arrested in early September 2022. According to authorities, Telles apparently had been angry about articles written by German.

Telles had lost a primary election after the articles came out that detailed alleged bullying and favoritism by Telles' office.

Advertisement

Despite some two dozen witnesses, video and physical evidence including DNA to show that Telles had killed German, Telles took the stand in his own defense and testified that he believed the DNA evidence had been planted.

He said that he was being framed for the murder by colleagues, real estate agents and business owners over his alleged efforts to uproot corruption while serving as public administrator.

Latest Headlines

More than a thousand Intel workers to be laid off from tech firm's Oregon site
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
More than a thousand Intel workers to be laid off from tech firm's Oregon site
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- California-based tech giant Intel announced earlier this week that more than 1,000 of its Oregon workers will soon be out of jobs after an earlier round of company-wide cuts in August.
SpaceX sues Calif. Coastal Commission, alleging political bias against Elon Musk
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
SpaceX sues Calif. Coastal Commission, alleging political bias against Elon Musk
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- SpaceX sued the California Coastal Commission Tuesday, alleging bias against Elon Musk's right-wing politics in a decision not to allow the company to launch more rockets from a state air base.
Former Louisiana sheriff's deputy sentenced to prison for assaulting detainee
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Louisiana sheriff's deputy sentenced to prison for assaulting detainee
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A former Louisiana sheriff's deputy was sentenced to more than three years in prison for assaulting a pretrial detainee five years ago.
Santa Monica College shooting suspect kills himself after barricaded standoff
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Santa Monica College shooting suspect kills himself after barricaded standoff
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Santa Monica College shooting suspect Davon Durell Dean killed himself following a SWAT standoff that lasted for hours in Hawthorne, California Tuesday night.
Nebraska's Supreme Court affirms felons' voting rights for this general election
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nebraska's Supreme Court affirms felons' voting rights for this general election
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Felons in Nebraska who have completed their sentences can register to vote and participate in the Nov. 5 general election, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.
NOAA announces $2M investment to protect Gulf of Mexico's red snapper
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NOAA announces $2M investment to protect Gulf of Mexico's red snapper
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- NOAA said Wednesday $2 million provided by the Inflation Reduction Act is being awarded to fisheries partnerships for data collection and modeling to help understand and mitigate climate change impacts.
2 U.S. Navy pilots missing after presumed crash near Washington's Mount Rainier
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 U.S. Navy pilots missing after presumed crash near Washington's Mount Rainier
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A search is underway for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots after their aircraft appears to have crashed Tuesday afternoon somewhere east of Mount Rainier in Washington's Pacific Northwest.
FEMA resumes door-to-door work in North Carolina after pause due to threats
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FEMA resumes door-to-door work in North Carolina after pause due to threats
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- FEMA said on Tuesday that it has continued its door-to-door visits in North Carolina following allegations of threats to its personnel in some locations that were hit by Hurricane Helene.
Amazon Web Services to invest $500M into small modular reactors
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Amazon Web Services to invest $500M into small modular reactors
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Jeff Bezos's e-commerce juggernaut Amazon, said on Wednesday that it will invest $500 million in small nuclear reactors to provide electricity it will need for expanding tech services
Lyft to offer discounted rides to polls
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Lyft to offer discounted rides to polls
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Ride-sharing app Lyft said on Tuesday that it will offer discounted rides and other modes of transportation to the polls on Election Day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart
Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart
Suspect at large after Santa Monica College worker shot
Suspect at large after Santa Monica College worker shot
Two arrested in Saturday's mass shooting near Tennessee State University
Two arrested in Saturday's mass shooting near Tennessee State University
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of woman exercising on Nashville trail
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of woman exercising on Nashville trail
Man accused of chaining dog to fence ahead of Hurricane Milton is charged
Man accused of chaining dog to fence ahead of Hurricane Milton is charged
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement