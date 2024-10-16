More than a thousand Intel workers to be laid off from tech firm's Oregon site

Intel -- one of Oregon's latest private corporate employers with its site in Hillsboro -- said it will permanently lay off roughly 1,300 of its in-state workforce by next month. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- California-based tech giant Intel announced earlier this week that more than 1,000 of its Oregon workers will soon be out of jobs after an earlier round of company-wide cuts in August. Intel -- one of Oregon's latest private corporate employers with its site in Hillsboro -- said it will permanently lay off roughly 1,300 of its in-state workforce by next month in this new round of cuts.

"As part of the broad-based cost savings plan we announced in August, we are making the hard but necessary decisions to reduce the size of our workforce," an Intel spokesperson said Tuesday in a statement.

This represents one of the single-largest round of job cuts in the state's history, according to reports.

In a legally required notice, a company official said the first "separations" are slated to occur during a 14-day period beginning Nov. 15.

This arrived after Intel announced in early August that it was laying off 15,000 of its workers as part of a sweeping $10 billion cost-cutting measure to shore up company finances as it seeks to invest in new upgrades.

"These are the most difficult decisions we ever make, and we are treating people with care and respect. These changes support our strategy to become a leaner, simpler and more agile company as we position Intel for long-term sustainable growth," the company stated on Tuesday.

Intel, a maker of computer products, employs more than 20,000 of Oregon's more than 4 million citizens.

The company has been seeking to reduce its own workforce as a result of low sales and increased competition from rival tech companies after it reported a more than $1B loss in the last fiscal year.

August's company-wide cuts represented 15% of the Intel workforce, with the company stating it was ceasing all "non-essential work."