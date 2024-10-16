Amazon Web Services to invest $500M into small modular reactors

The Amazon brand logo on display at the NASDAQ market site in Times Square in New York City on February 21. Amazon said it has signed deals to invest in small nuclear modular reactors for its Amazon Web Service. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Amazon Web Services said on Wednesday that it will invest $500 million in small nuclear reactors to provide electricity it will need for expanding tech services that include artificial intelligence. AWS said it signed an agreement with Dominion Energy, a utility company in Virginia, and Energy Northwest in Washington state to explore the use of small modular reactors as part of its zero-carbon emissions effort.

"Nuclear is a safe source of carbon-free energy that can help power our operations and meet the growing demands of our customers while helping us progress toward our Climate Pledge commitment to be net-zero carbon across our operations by 2040," Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services said.

This is the second announcement this week of a tech giant turning to nuclear small modular reactors to meet its current and future growing energy needs.

Google on Monday announced it signed a deal with California-based Kairos Power to use small modular reactors to help energize its facilities that tech projects, which includes its power-intense artificial intelligence initiatives.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, small modular reactors are advanced reactors about one-third the size of traditional reactors but can produce a large amount of low-carbon energy.

The prefabricated units can be shipped to desired locations, reduce the construction time, and be customized for sites that have been long limited for such nuclear reactors, the IAEA said.

"As we continue to create and preserve these sources of safe, carbon-free energy, we're addressing the future energy demands of our business, making progress toward our sustainability goals, and supporting local communities across the country," AWS said in a statement.

The Amazon subsidiary said it also plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to build multiple data center campuses throughout Virginia.