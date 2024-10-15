Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A Santa Monica College worker is hospitalized after being shot at the college's Center for Media and Design satellite facility Monday night.

"This was a workplace violence incident, not a random act," said Johnnie Adams, Santa Monica College Police Department chief.

Adams said college officials are cooperating with the Santa Monica Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

The SMPD said there is no threat to the general public and investigators believe the suspect has left the area.

The college and all of its satellite campuses were closed Tuesday as police investigate the shooting that critically wounded the unidentified worker at the satellite facility located on Stewart Street in Santa Monica. The shooting occurred at 9:50 p.m.

"The victim of this horrific act of violence is along-time SMC employee who is currently in critical condition at a local area hospital," SMC Superintendent and President Kathryn Jeffery said in an online statement Tuesday. "The college is united in ending love and support to the victim's family, friends and loved ones."

Officials at the SMPD asked college officials to not disclose the victim's or suspect's identity while the investigation is ongoing.

The SMPD responded to shots fired at the satellite campus Monday night. The SMCPD and Santa Monica Fire Department also responded to the shooting scene.

The location where the shooting occurred contains the studio for public radio station KCRW.

Local police said more information will be released as the investigation proceeds and more police patrols will help protect local schools.