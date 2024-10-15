Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 15, 2024 / 6:23 PM

Suspect at large after Santa Monica College worker shot

By Mike Heuer

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A Santa Monica College worker is hospitalized after being shot at the college's Center for Media and Design satellite facility Monday night.

"This was a workplace violence incident, not a random act," said Johnnie Adams, Santa Monica College Police Department chief.

Advertisement

Adams said college officials are cooperating with the Santa Monica Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

The SMPD said there is no threat to the general public and investigators believe the suspect has left the area.

The college and all of its satellite campuses were closed Tuesday as police investigate the shooting that critically wounded the unidentified worker at the satellite facility located on Stewart Street in Santa Monica. The shooting occurred at 9:50 p.m.

"The victim of this horrific act of violence is along-time SMC employee who is currently in critical condition at a local area hospital," SMC Superintendent and President Kathryn Jeffery said in an online statement Tuesday. "The college is united in ending love and support to the victim's family, friends and loved ones."

Advertisement

Officials at the SMPD asked college officials to not disclose the victim's or suspect's identity while the investigation is ongoing.

The SMPD responded to shots fired at the satellite campus Monday night. The SMCPD and Santa Monica Fire Department also responded to the shooting scene.

The location where the shooting occurred contains the studio for public radio station KCRW.

Local police said more information will be released as the investigation proceeds and more police patrols will help protect local schools.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hundreds of vets penalized by 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' finally to receive honorable discharges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hundreds of vets penalized by 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' finally to receive honorable discharges
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- More than 800 U.S. military veterans kicked out of the service because of their sexual orientation under the former "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy will received their long-awaited honorable discharges.
Rufus Wainwright blasts Trump campaign for playing 'Hallelujah' during town hall
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rufus Wainwright blasts Trump campaign for playing 'Hallelujah' during town hall
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Singer Rufus Wainwright revealed Tuesday he was "mortified" to hear his cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" played at former President Donald Trump's town hall Monday night in Pennsylvania.
Man who received clemency on healthcare fraud now faces domestic violence charge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man who received clemency on healthcare fraud now faces domestic violence charge
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- An ex-healthcare executive who former President Donald Trump gave a commuted sentence to has been arrested on charges of domestic violence, according to reports. 
N.C. gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson seeks $50M from CNN over 'Nazi' article
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
N.C. gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson seeks $50M from CNN over 'Nazi' article
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson on Tuesday sued CNN for publishing posts allegedly made by Robinson on a pornographic website many years ago and seeks at least $50 million.
Lufthansa fined $4M for violating rights of Jewish passengers on N.Y.-Frankfurt flight
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Lufthansa fined $4M for violating rights of Jewish passengers on N.Y.-Frankfurt flight
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday fined Germany-based airline Lufthansa $4 million for violating the rights of 128 Jewish passengers who were traveling from New York City to Frankfurt and Budapest.
Georgia judge rules that county election boards must certify results
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Georgia judge rules that county election boards must certify results
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A Georgia state judge shot down a Republican-led effort to broaden the power of county election officials on Tuesday, ruling they had an obligation to certify election results without delay and had no role in declining t
Walgreens to close 1,200 stores by 2027; company earnings on par
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Walgreens to close 1,200 stores by 2027; company earnings on par
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The retail drug chain Walgreens on Tuesday reported growth within its businesses segments, but said it will shutter more than 1,000 stores over the next few years.
North Carolina's Wolfspeed to receive $750 million for semiconductor plant
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
North Carolina's Wolfspeed to receive $750 million for semiconductor plant
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- North Carolina's Wolfspeed Inc. has entered into an agreement with the Commerce Department to receive $750 million to help create a new silicon carbide wafer manufacturing facility.
Iowa Supreme Court mulling Summit pipeline lawsuit
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Iowa Supreme Court mulling Summit pipeline lawsuit
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Iowa Supreme Court is weighing a decision that could uphold a pipeline company's eminent domain right to survey property without landowner permission.
Google to purchase nuclear energy from Kairos to help power AI
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Google to purchase nuclear energy from Kairos to help power AI
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Google announced on Monday that it signed a corporate agreement to buy nuclear energy from several small modular reactors developed by California-based Kairos Power.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

True Value files for bankruptcy as Do it Best bids to acquire assets
True Value files for bankruptcy as Do it Best bids to acquire assets
Walgreens to close 1,200 stores by 2027; company earnings on par
Walgreens to close 1,200 stores by 2027; company earnings on par
North Korea blows up sections of two roads connecting it with South
North Korea blows up sections of two roads connecting it with South
Doctors urge Trump to disclose medical records after Harris releases health report
Doctors urge Trump to disclose medical records after Harris releases health report
2 deputies wounded, driver killed in Missouri traffic stop shooting
2 deputies wounded, driver killed in Missouri traffic stop shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement