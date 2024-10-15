Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 15, 2024 / 7:37 PM

92 people remain missing in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene

By Sheri Walsh
At least 92 people remain missing and 95 are confirmed dead in North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene since it made landfall in Florida on September 26, according to an update Tuesday by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. While more than 670 roads have reopened, 580 remain closed. Photo by Madeleine Cook/FEMA/UPI
1 of 2 | At least 92 people remain missing and 95 are confirmed dead in North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene since it made landfall in Florida on September 26, according to an update Tuesday by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. While more than 670 roads have reopened, 580 remain closed. Photo by Madeleine Cook/FEMA/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- At least 92 people remain missing in North Carolina, weeks after Hurricane Helene battered the western part of the state, according to Gov. Roy Cooper's updated numbers Tuesday.

"I want to caution that this is not a definitive count, because the task force is continuing its work," Cooper told reporters. "The number will continue to fluctuate as more reports come in and others are resolved."

Advertisement

Hurricane Helene devastated much of the southeastern United States after the Category 4 storm made landfall on Sept. 26 in Florida. The storm trekked northward up the coast with heavy rainfall and flooding, hitting western North Carolina especially hard.

At least 243 people were killed by the storm across several southeast states, with nearly half of those deaths -- 95 confirmed fatalities as of Tuesday -- in North Carolina. The White House issued emergency declarations for North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee in the wake of the hurricane.

Advertisement

"Swannanoa was hit especially hard by Hurricane Helene but the people here are resilient," Cooper wrote Tuesday in a post on X. "Local, state and federal partners will be with them every step of the way to help them recover and rebuild."

Heavy rain, winds, flooding and landslides farther inland destroyed hundreds of roads and cut off towns from critical aid.

On Monday, North Carolina Department of Transportation announced it had reopened "600+ NC roads and is making progress to help restore western North Carolina, but the road to recovery will be lengthy," NCDOT warned in a post on X. More than 670 roads have reopened, but 580 remain closed.

Advertisement

During his press briefing Tuesday, the governor called out a "dangerous flow of misinformation," leading to confusion and threats.

"There's still a persistent and dangerous flow of misinformation about recovery efforts in western North Carolina that can lead to threats and intimidation, breeds confusion and demoralizes storm survivors and response workers alike," Cooper said.

"If you're participating and spreading this stuff, stop it. Whatever your aim is, the people you are really hurting are those in western North Carolina who need help," Cooper added.

Over the weekend, a suspect was arrested, charged and released on bond after he allegedly threatened Federal Emergency Management Agency workers, forcing them to pause Hurricane Helene assistance operations in some North Carolina counties.

William Jacob Parsons, 44, of Bostic, N.C., was arrested and charged Saturday with Going Armed to the Terror of the Public, a misdemeanor offense, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

In other updates, the more than one million power outages at the height of the storm are now under 13,000, according to Cooper, who added that 90% of all cell phone coverage has also been restored.

According to FEMA, more than 170,000 people have applied for individual assistance with 77,000 applications approved and over $99 million paid out.

Advertisement

Swift Water Rescue personnel said there have been more than 200 rescue missions amid the historic flooding throughout the state.

"With this storm, my goal is to turn on every spigot;" Cooper promised for the continuing recovery, "all the local, state, federal, private and non-profit resources that we can, in order to be able to make sure that people in western North Carolina recover."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mortgage lender to pay nearly $10M to settle Ala. 'redlining' allegations
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Mortgage lender to pay nearly $10M to settle Ala. 'redlining' allegations
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation agreed to pay $8 million and a $1.9 million civil penalty to settle allegations of redlining mostly Black neighborhoods in Birmingham, Ala.
Suspect at large after Santa Monica College worker shot
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect at large after Santa Monica College worker shot
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A Santa Monica College worker is hospitalized after being shot at the college's Center for Media and Design satellite facility Monday night.
Hundreds of vets penalized by 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' finally to receive honorable discharges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hundreds of vets penalized by 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' finally to receive honorable discharges
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- More than 800 U.S. military veterans kicked out of the service because of their sexual orientation under the former "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy will received their long-awaited honorable discharges.
Rufus Wainwright blasts Trump campaign for playing 'Hallelujah' during town hall
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rufus Wainwright blasts Trump campaign for playing 'Hallelujah' during town hall
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Singer Rufus Wainwright revealed Tuesday he was "mortified" to hear his cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" played at former President Donald Trump's town hall Monday night in Pennsylvania.
Man who received clemency on healthcare fraud now faces domestic violence charge
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man who received clemency on healthcare fraud now faces domestic violence charge
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- An ex-healthcare executive who former President Donald Trump gave a commuted sentence to has been arrested on charges of domestic violence, according to reports. 
N.C. gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson seeks $50M from CNN over 'Nazi' article
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
N.C. gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson seeks $50M from CNN over 'Nazi' article
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson on Tuesday sued CNN for publishing posts allegedly made by Robinson on a pornographic website many years ago and seeks at least $50 million.
Lufthansa fined $4M for violating rights of Jewish passengers on N.Y.-Frankfurt flight
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Lufthansa fined $4M for violating rights of Jewish passengers on N.Y.-Frankfurt flight
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday fined Germany-based airline Lufthansa $4 million for violating the rights of 128 Jewish passengers who were traveling from New York City to Frankfurt and Budapest.
Georgia judge rules that county election boards must certify results
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Georgia judge rules that county election boards must certify results
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A Georgia state judge shot down a Republican-led effort to broaden the power of county election officials on Tuesday, ruling they had an obligation to certify election results without delay and had no role in declining t
Walgreens to close 1,200 stores by 2027; company earnings on par
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Walgreens to close 1,200 stores by 2027; company earnings on par
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The retail drug chain Walgreens on Tuesday reported growth within its businesses segments, but said it will shutter more than 1,000 stores over the next few years.
North Carolina's Wolfspeed to receive $750 million for semiconductor plant
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
North Carolina's Wolfspeed to receive $750 million for semiconductor plant
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- North Carolina's Wolfspeed Inc. has entered into an agreement with the Commerce Department to receive $750 million to help create a new silicon carbide wafer manufacturing facility.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

True Value files for bankruptcy as Do it Best bids to acquire assets
True Value files for bankruptcy as Do it Best bids to acquire assets
Walgreens to close 1,200 stores by 2027; company earnings on par
Walgreens to close 1,200 stores by 2027; company earnings on par
North Korea blows up sections of two roads connecting it with South
North Korea blows up sections of two roads connecting it with South
Doctors urge Trump to disclose medical records after Harris releases health report
Doctors urge Trump to disclose medical records after Harris releases health report
Lufthansa fined $4M for violating rights of Jewish passengers on N.Y.-Frankfurt flight
Lufthansa fined $4M for violating rights of Jewish passengers on N.Y.-Frankfurt flight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement