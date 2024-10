1 of 2 | A pair of giant pandas, Qing Bao (pictured here) and Bao Li, were en route to Washington on Tuesday where they will be on exhibit at the Smithsonian Zoo as part of a longstanding cultural exchange between the United States and China. File Photo by Roshan Patel/ Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Two giant pandas are expected to arrive in Washington on Tuesday, continuing a decades-long culture exchange between China and the United States. Bao Li and Qing Bao are expected to land at Washington Dulles International Airport on their way to the Smithsonian National Zoo. The pandas are on loan from China after the country recalled two giant pandas previously on loan. Advertisement

"Something giant is coming to Washington, D.C. via the FedEx Panda Express," the National Zoo said on the social media platform X on Monday.

The zoo said it will be closed to the public on Tuesday for the safety of the pandas and staff. It said it does not plan to disclose any other timing regarding the pandas' arrival.

The National Zoo said it wants to raise $25 million to support giant panda conservation. That will include protection for their rural China habitat. It will ask its donors and zoo visitors to chip in.

The National Zoo learned in May that China would send a new pair of giant pandas to the United States.

The name Bao Li means "treasure" and "energetic" in Mandarin Chinese and Qing Bao means "green" and "treasure." Bao Li was born Aug. 4, 2021, at China's Conservation and Research Center while Qing Bao was born Sept. 12, 2021, at the same location.

Despite being born in China, Bao Li does have some American ties. His mother, Bao Bao, was born at the National Zoo in 2013. His grandparents, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, lived in the National Zoo from 2000 to 2013.

Officials said then that the pandas would need to be quarantined for 30 days once they arrive at the zoo.