Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 14, 2024 / 12:53 PM / Updated at 2:08 AM

Suspect arrested after FEMA pauses Hurricane Helene work in North Carolina over threats

By Clyde Hughes & Sheri Walsh & Darryl Coote
Responders from the Eastern Band of Cherokee, FEMA Urban Search and Rescue's Massachusetts Task Force 1, and local responders conduct a recovery operation in Clyde, Haywood County, N.C., on October 2, 2024. FEMA was forced to pause operations in some North Carolina counties due to threats, before a suspect was arrested over the weekend. Photo by Madeleine Cook/FEMA/UPI
1 of 3 | Responders from the Eastern Band of Cherokee, FEMA Urban Search and Rescue's Massachusetts Task Force 1, and local responders conduct a recovery operation in Clyde, Haywood County, N.C., on October 2, 2024. FEMA was forced to pause operations in some North Carolina counties due to threats, before a suspect was arrested over the weekend. Photo by Madeleine Cook/FEMA/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A suspect has been arrested and charged with threatening Federal Emergency Management Agency workers over the weekend that forced the federal agency to pause Hurricane Helene assistance operations in some North Carolina counties.

William Jacob Parsons, 44, of Bostic, N.C., was arrested and charged Saturday with Going Armed to the Terror of the Public, a misdemeanor offense, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday.

Advertisement

Authorities received a report Saturday morning of a White man armed with an assault rifle making comments about "possibly harming FEMA employees" working in Lake Lure and Chimney Rock area following Hurricane Helene.

Parsons was identified as a suspect by deputies who connected him to the vehicle associated with the man who uttered the threats.

Related

Authorities said he was armed with a rifle and a handgun when arrested.

He was transported to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Detention Center, and was released on $10,000 bond.

Advertisement

The announcement comes after FEMA announced over the weekend that it had made "operational changes" in the area "based on threat information."

The Ashe County Sheriff's Office said that FEMA in "the mountain region" had been targeted with threats and "out of an abundance of caution, they have paused their process."

FEMA officials had their workers in Rutherford County, N.C., leave that jurisdiction immediately on Saturday after the threat was issued by a militia, according to local National Guards troops, The Washington Post reported. The workers, however, returned to process hurricane survivors on Sunday.

FEMA officials said the pause was temporary until they could properly analyze the threats amid a wave of misinformation and disinformation regarding the agency in the wake of the hurricane.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on Monday corrected the record that no truck "loaded with militia" was involved in the threat, and that "it was determined Parsons acted alone."

FEMA has been working to help some of the hardest-hit victims of Hurricane Helene in areas where they are not pausing work.

Jordan Monaghan, deputy communications director for North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, said the governor's office was "aware of significant misinformation online and reports of threats to workers" in the state.

Advertisement

"The governor has directed the Department of Public Safety to identify with local law enforcement the specific threats and rumors and coordinate with FEMA and other partners to ensure safety and security as this recovery effort continues," Monaghan said.

FEMA has been the subject of disinformation and right-wing conspiracy theories following two devastating hurricanes to hit the eastern United States during a heated political campaign.

The disinformation and conspiracies have been amplified by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who has repeatedly made false claims about the federal response to the hurricanes.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told reporters last week that the spread of lies and conspiracy theories was convincing those who need federal help to turn the assistance down.

"It's absolutely the worst I have ever seen," she said.

"It's creating distrust in the federal government, but also the state government, and we have so many first responders that have been working to go out and help these communities."

President Joe Biden has lambasted the disinformation campaign, accusing those pushing it of attempting to hurt his administration and democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris at the expense of the American public.

Advertisement

"Those who do it do it to try to damage the administration," the president said Oct. 8 during a press conference on the government's disaster response. "But it misleads people. It puts people in circumstances where they panic, where they really, really really worry."

"It's un-American," he said. "It really is."

FEMA on Oct. 9 created a website debunking some of the disinformation plaguing its response to Hurricane Helene, which first hit Florida on Sept. 26, and Hurricane Milton, which made landfall, also in Florida, on Oct. 9.

"We know that significant misinformation online contributes to threats against response workers on the ground, and the safety of responders must be a priority," Cooper said Monday in a statement.

"At my direction, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety is helping partners like FEMA to coordinate with law enforcement to ensure their safety and security as they continue their important work."

Latest Headlines

2 deputies wounded, driver killed in Missouri traffic stop shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2 deputies wounded, driver killed in Missouri traffic stop shooting
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Two deputies were wounded and a suspect was fatally shot during a shooting that erupted early Monday during a traffic stop in Missouri's Callaway County.
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested during Wall Street demonstration
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested during Wall Street demonstration
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested Monday during a demonstration at the New York Stock Exchange where protesters carried signs and chanted, "As Gaza is bombed, Wall Street booms."
True Value files for bankruptcy as Do it Best bids to acquire assets
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
True Value files for bankruptcy as Do it Best bids to acquire assets
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Long-time hardware retailer True Value announced Monday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is entertaining a bid to sell its assets to competitor Do it Best.
Britain sanctions Iran over Oct. 1 attack on Israel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Britain sanctions Iran over Oct. 1 attack on Israel
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday unveiled another round of sanctions targeting Iran over its ongoing destabilization actions in the Middle East.
Doctors urge Trump to release medical records after Harris releases health report
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Doctors urge Trump to release medical records after Harris releases health report
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- More than 230 doctors and nurses, most of whom are backing Vice President Kamala Harris for president, are calling on former President Donald Trump to release his medical records.
Citing murder of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi, Biden says 'no place for hate in America'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Citing murder of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi, Biden says 'no place for hate in America'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden marked one year since the killing of six-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi in Illinois on Monday by highlighting ongoing work to "fight hatred and violence against Muslim and Arab communities."
Jury selection nearly complete in Indiana trial of Richard Allen, accused of killing teen girls
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Jury selection nearly complete in Indiana trial of Richard Allen, accused of killing teen girls
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jury selection got underway Monday for Richard Allen, who has been accused of the 2017 murders of two teenage girls, as 14 jurors were selected. The full jury of 16 is expected to be completed Tuesday.
Lilly Ledbetter, equal wages activist who inspired Fair Pay Act, dies at 86
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Lilly Ledbetter, equal wages activist who inspired Fair Pay Act, dies at 86
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Lilly Ledbetter, who championed women's rights and equal pay, has died at the age of 86. Ledbetter, who was the inspiration for the Fair Pay Act of 2009, died Saturday of respiratory failure, according to her family.
Investor group calls for December election for 8 Southwest Airlines board seats
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Investor group calls for December election for 8 Southwest Airlines board seats
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The investment hedge fund Elliott has called for a December special meeting of the Southwest Airlines board of directors as it pushes for major changes at the Texas-based airline. 
Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Hurricane center forecasters are watching another potential tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic this week. There's a 60 percent chance of it becoming a named system in about a week, forecasters say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'
China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'
Man arrested, charged with murder in brutal Michigan home invasion
Man arrested, charged with murder in brutal Michigan home invasion
Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
North Korea preparing for detonation of roads near DMZ: Seoul
North Korea preparing for detonation of roads near DMZ: Seoul
Pilot killed, passenger injured in small plane crash in Georgia
Pilot killed, passenger injured in small plane crash in Georgia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement