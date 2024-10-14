Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- While Floridians continue cleaning up after last week's deadly Category 3 Hurricane Milton and as U.S. residents in the southeast do the same after last month's Category 4 flood-maker Hurricane Helene that is blamed for hundreds of deaths, storm center forecasters are watching another potential tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic.
In a Monday afternoon advisory, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said they are watching "a well-defined area of low pressure" situated between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. Forecasters said the low-pressure system already is producing some rain and thunderstorms.