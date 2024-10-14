Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 14, 2024 / 11:10 AM

1 dead, 23 injured when train runs into fallen tree in New Jersey

By Clyde Hughes

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey Transit train that left the state capitol of Trenton struck a tree that had fallen on the tracks in Burlington County, near Philadelphia Monday morning, killing the operator and injuring 23 others, officials said.

Forty-two passengers were on the River Line train at about 6 a.m., EDT, approaching the Roebling Station in Mansfield Township when the incident occurred. All the injuries to passengers were called non-life-threatening.

Advertisement

River Line service was suspended in both directions between the Roebling and Bordentown stations the rest of Monday morning.

Train officials said they would continue to investigate the incident Monday morning.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed the probe on social media.

"I have been briefed on an accident on the [NJ Transit River Line] earlier today in which the light rail struck a tree on the tracks, leading to the death of the train operator and injuring passengers," Murphy said on X. "An investigation is underway. Our prayers are with all affected by this tragic incident."

Advertisement

The light rail line had made headlines over this past summer over concerns for public safety and crime. The Burlington County Sheriff's Office in August had started special patrols at and near the River Line stations in the country.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Amnesty International calls for Biden to free Leonard Peltier
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Amnesty International calls for Biden to free Leonard Peltier
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Amnesty renewed calls for President Joe Biden to grant clemency to jailed Native American activist Leonard Peltier, who many say is the longest-serving U.S. political prisoner.
Complicated jury selection begins for accused killer of teen girls in Delphi, Ind.
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Complicated jury selection begins for accused killer of teen girls in Delphi, Ind.
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jury selection got underway Monday for Richard Allen, who has been accused of the 2017 murders of two teenage girls, but the selection process has its own challenges for the prosecution.
Kamala Harris' campaign releases agenda to support Black men
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kamala Harris' campaign releases agenda to support Black men
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday her campaign's agenda for Black men, including plans to help entrepreneurs, educators, and digital currency owners, and address health conditions.
Surge of disaster scams often follow severe storms, agencies warn
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Surge of disaster scams often follow severe storms, agencies warn
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Several federal agencies and non-governmental organizations have raised a red flag warning against a surge of scams and fraud in the wake of hurricanes Helene and Milton.
Man arrested, charged with murder in brutal Michigan home invasion
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Man arrested, charged with murder in brutal Michigan home invasion
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An arrest has been made in Friday's brutal murder of a septuagenarian who authorities say was killed by two men who gained entrance to his home by posing as utility workers.
Pilot killed, passenger injured in small plane crash in Georgia
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Pilot killed, passenger injured in small plane crash in Georgia
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a small plane they were aboard crashed in the Georgia city of Savannah on Sunday night, authorities said.
Coroner: Body parts found in freezer belong to 16-year-old girl last seen in 2005
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Coroner: Body parts found in freezer belong to 16-year-old girl last seen in 2005
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A human head and hand found in a freezer early this year have been identified as belonging to a 16-year-old Colorado girl who disappeared in 2005, authorities said.
Police detain armed man near Trump's California rally
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police detain armed man near Trump's California rally
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A man with a pair of loaded guns and fake passports was arrested near former President Donald Trump's rally in Coachella, Calif. Saturday, officials have announced.
Phoenix's brutal heat wave to break after record setting run
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Phoenix's brutal heat wave to break after record setting run
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A record breaking heat wave in the West could begin to subside this week, with high temperatures in Phoenix projected to drop to below 100 degrees for the first time since May, ending a record stretch of brutal heat.
Biden announces $612 million in hurricane relief
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden announces $612 million in hurricane relief
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced $612 million for six Department of Energy projects in the Southeast Sunday in response to back to back hurricanes that ravaged the region.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

10 shot, one fatally, at college football homecoming parade
10 shot, one fatally, at college football homecoming parade
China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'
China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'
Phoenix's brutal heat wave to break after record setting run
Phoenix's brutal heat wave to break after record setting run
NYC bus driver called 'hero' after helping 5-year old walking alone
NYC bus driver called 'hero' after helping 5-year old walking alone
11 sickened in Pennsylvania mushroom 'mass casualty' event
11 sickened in Pennsylvania mushroom 'mass casualty' event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement