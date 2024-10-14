1 dead, 23 injured when train runs into fallen tree in New Jersey

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey Transit train that left the state capitol of Trenton struck a tree that had fallen on the tracks in Burlington County, near Philadelphia Monday morning, killing the operator and injuring 23 others, officials said.

Forty-two passengers were on the River Line train at about 6 a.m., EDT, approaching the Roebling Station in Mansfield Township when the incident occurred. All the injuries to passengers were called non-life-threatening.

River Line service was suspended in both directions between the Roebling and Bordentown stations the rest of Monday morning.

Train officials said they would continue to investigate the incident Monday morning.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed the probe on social media.

"I have been briefed on an accident on the [NJ Transit River Line] earlier today in which the light rail struck a tree on the tracks, leading to the death of the train operator and injuring passengers," Murphy said on X. "An investigation is underway. Our prayers are with all affected by this tragic incident."

The light rail line had made headlines over this past summer over concerns for public safety and crime. The Burlington County Sheriff's Office in August had started special patrols at and near the River Line stations in the country.