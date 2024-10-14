Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 14, 2024 / 9:56 PM

Britain sanctions Iran over Oct. 1 attack on Israel

By Darryl Coote
People look at the wreckage of an Iranian ballistic missile, on the first day Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, in the Negev desert near the Dead Sea, on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Two days earlier, Iran had launched some 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
People look at the wreckage of an Iranian ballistic missile, on the first day Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, in the Negev desert near the Dead Sea, on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Two days earlier, Iran had launched some 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday unveiled another round of sanctions targeting Iran over its ongoing destabilization actions in the Middle East, specifically blacklisting senior military leadership responsible for Tehran's attack on Israel early this month.

The package designates seven Iranians, mostly military officials, and two entities, that Britain blames for aiding Iran's Oct. 1 attack on Israel, which saw the launch of more than 200 ballistic missiles targeting the Jewish state.

Advertisement

Iran claimed it was retaliating for Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, but democratic nations, including the United States and Britain, condemned the strike as reckless and that it threatens to expand war throughout the region.

Israel, in turn, vowed it would retaliate. Israel's allies called for calm -- from both sides -- while using their financial vices as punishment for Iran.

Related

"Following its ballistic missile attack on Israel, we are holding Iran to account and exposing those who facilitated these acts," Britain's foreign secretary, David Lammy, said in a statement Monday.

"Alongside allies and partners, we will continue to take necessary measures to challenge Iran's unacceptable threats and press for de-escalation."

Advertisement

Of the seven designations made Monday, Houssein Pourfarzaneh is the only civilian.

He is the chief engineer at Farzanegan Propulsion Systems, which designs and manufactures engine technology used in cruise missiles.

He and his company were previously hit with U.S. sanctions in September over Iran's supply of engine samples to Russian weapons manufacturers to support their cruise missile development.

The other entity blacklisted by Britain on Monday was the Iranian Space Agency due to its development of space launch vehicle technologies that have ballistic missile applications. The United States sanctioned the purported civilian space agency, along with two of its research institutions, in 2019 over their support of Iran's weapons of mass destruction programs.

Iranian military officials sanctioned Monday are: Abdolrahim Mousavi, commander-in chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and a member of Iran's Supreme National Security Council; Mohammad-Hossein Dadras, deputy commander-in chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army; Hamid Vahedi, commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force; Mohammad Kazemi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; Habibollah Sayyari, head of the Joint Staff of the Iranian Army and deputy chief for Coordination of the Iranian Army; and Ali-Mohammad Naini, IRGC spokesperson.

Britain has imposed more than 400 sanctions on Iran, including many connected to Tehran's recent attack on Israel. The sanctions subject those designated to asset freezes and travel bans.

Advertisement

Iran and Israel have long been engaged in a proxy war that exploded into the open on Oct, 7, 2023, when Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza launched a bloody attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 Israelis and saw another 251 kidnapped.

Israel retaliated with a brutal assault on Gaza that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Embolden by the conflict, other Iran-proxy militias, notably Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, have sought to take advantage and have attacked Israel as well.

Latest Headlines

Doctors urge Trump to release medical records after Harris releases health report
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Doctors urge Trump to release medical records after Harris releases health report
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- More than 230 doctors and nurses, most of whom are backing Vice President Kamala Harris for president, are calling on former President Donald Trump to release his medical records.
Citing murder of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi, Biden says 'no place for hate in America'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Citing murder of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi, Biden says 'no place for hate in America'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden marked one year since the killing of six-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi in Illinois on Monday by highlighting ongoing work to "fight hatred and violence against Muslim and Arab communities."
Suspect arrested after FEMA pauses Hurricane Helene work in North Carolina over threats
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Suspect arrested after FEMA pauses Hurricane Helene work in North Carolina over threats
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- FEMA said it paused Hurricane Helene assistance operations in some North Carolina counties because of threats being made against responders. A suspect was arrested, charged and released on bond over the weekend.
Jury selection nearly complete in Indiana trial of Richard Allen, accused of killing teen girls
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Jury selection nearly complete in Indiana trial of Richard Allen, accused of killing teen girls
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jury selection got underway Monday for Richard Allen, who has been accused of the 2017 murders of two teenage girls, as 14 jurors were selected. The full jury of 16 is expected to be completed Tuesday.
Lilly Ledbetter, equal wages activist who inspired Fair Pay Act, dies at 86
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Lilly Ledbetter, equal wages activist who inspired Fair Pay Act, dies at 86
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Lilly Ledbetter, who championed women's rights and equal pay, has died at the age of 86. Ledbetter, who was the inspiration for the Fair Pay Act of 2009, died Saturday of respiratory failure, according to her family.
Investor group calls for December election for 8 Southwest Airlines board seats
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Investor group calls for December election for 8 Southwest Airlines board seats
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The investment hedge fund Elliott has called for a December special meeting of the Southwest Airlines board of directors as it pushes for major changes at the Texas-based airline. 
Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Hurricane center forecasters are watching another potential tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic this week. There's a 60 percent chance of it becoming a named system in about a week, forecasters say.
Amnesty International calls for Biden to free Leonard Peltier
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Amnesty International calls for Biden to free Leonard Peltier
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Amnesty renewed calls for President Joe Biden to grant clemency to jailed Native American activist Leonard Peltier, who many say is the longest-serving U.S. political prisoner.
1 dead, 23 injured when train runs into fallen tree in New Jersey
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
1 dead, 23 injured when train runs into fallen tree in New Jersey
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey Transit train that left the state capitol of Trenton struck a tree that had fallen on the tracks in Burlington County, near Philadelphia Monday morning, killing the operator and injuring 23 others, officials
Kamala Harris' campaign releases agenda to support Black men
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Kamala Harris' campaign releases agenda to support Black men
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday her campaign's agenda for Black men, including plans to help entrepreneurs, educators, and digital currency owners, and address health conditions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'
China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'
Man arrested, charged with murder in brutal Michigan home invasion
Man arrested, charged with murder in brutal Michigan home invasion
Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
Coroner: Body parts found in freezer belong to 16-year-old girl last seen in 2005
Coroner: Body parts found in freezer belong to 16-year-old girl last seen in 2005
Suspect arrested after FEMA pauses Hurricane Helene work in North Carolina over threats
Suspect arrested after FEMA pauses Hurricane Helene work in North Carolina over threats
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement