Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 14, 2024 / 8:19 PM

Citing murder of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi, Biden says 'no place for hate in America'

By Sheri Walsh
President Joe Biden marked one year since the killing of six-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi in Illinois on Monday, by calling for "steps that honor Wadee's memory and reaffirm that there is no place for hate in America, including hatred of Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims." Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
President Joe Biden marked one year since the killing of six-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi in Illinois on Monday, by calling for "steps that honor Wadee's memory and reaffirm that there is no place for hate in America, including hatred of Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims." Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden marked one year since the killing of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi in Illinois on Monday by highlighting ongoing work to "fight hatred and violence against Muslim and Arab communities."

"On October 14th, one year ago today, 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi, a bright and cheerful American Muslim boy of Palestinian descent, was brutally killed in his family's home in Plainfield, Ill.," Biden said in a statement. "The attacker also repeatedly stabbed and seriously wounded Wadee's mother, Hanan Shaheen, resulting in murder, attempted murder and hate crime charges in Illinois."

Advertisement

"On this day, let us all take steps that honor Wadee's memory and reaffirm together that there is no place for hate in America, including hatred of Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims," Biden added.

On Monday, the White House highlighted the Biden administration's "forthcoming National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia and Hatred Against Arabs in the United States," as well as its ongoing efforts to fight hate.

Related

Since 2021, the Department of Justice has awarded more than $100 million in grants to law enforcement and civil rights groups to address hate crimes, while also working to transition to the National Incident-Based Reporting System to improve how reported crime is measured, according to the White House.

Advertisement

"In May 2021, I signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which includes the Khalid Jabara and Heather Heyer NO HATE Act, to enhance hate crime data collection and provide community-centered solutions to assist hate crime victims and their communities," Biden added.

The DOJ has also created a website to raise awareness about resources to deal with threats against Muslim, Arab, Palestinian and Jewish communities in the United States.

The Department of Labor sent a letter to American Job Centers, reminding them of the legal requirements to ban discrimination based on religion or ethnicity. Also, schools and campuses have received fact sheets on fighting harassment from the Justice Department and the Education Department's Office for Civil Rights.

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation has also elevated hate crimes and criminal civil rights violations to its highest-level national threat priority, which has increased the resources for hate crimes a focus for all of the Bureau's field offices," Biden added, as he promised, "My administration will continue to spare no effort in countering hate in all its forms."

Latest Headlines

Suspect arrested after FEMA pauses Hurricane Helene work in North Carolina over threats
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Suspect arrested after FEMA pauses Hurricane Helene work in North Carolina over threats
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- FEMA said it paused Hurricane Helene assistance operations in some North Carolina counties because of threats being made against responders. A suspect was arrested, charged and released on bond over the weekend.
Jury selection nearly complete in Indiana trial of Richard Allen, accused of killing teen girls
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Jury selection nearly complete in Indiana trial of Richard Allen, accused of killing teen girls
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jury selection got underway Monday for Richard Allen, who has been accused of the 2017 murders of two teenage girls, as 14 jurors were selected. The full jury of 16 is expected to be completed Tuesday.
Lilly Ledbetter, equal wages activist who inspired Fair Pay Act, dies at 86
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lilly Ledbetter, equal wages activist who inspired Fair Pay Act, dies at 86
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Lilly Ledbetter, who championed women's rights and equal pay, has died at the age of 86. Ledbetter, who was the inspiration for the Fair Pay Act of 2009, died Saturday of respiratory failure, according to her family.
Investor group calls for December election for 8 Southwest Airlines board seats
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Investor group calls for December election for 8 Southwest Airlines board seats
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The investment hedge fund Elliott has called for a December special meeting of the Southwest Airlines board of directors as it pushes for major changes at the Texas-based airline. 
Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Hurricane center forecasters are watching another potential tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic this week. There's a 60 percent chance of it becoming a named system in about a week, forecasters say.
Amnesty International calls for Biden to free Leonard Peltier
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Amnesty International calls for Biden to free Leonard Peltier
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Amnesty renewed calls for President Joe Biden to grant clemency to jailed Native American activist Leonard Peltier, who many say is the longest-serving U.S. political prisoner.
1 dead, 23 injured when train runs into fallen tree in New Jersey
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
1 dead, 23 injured when train runs into fallen tree in New Jersey
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey Transit train that left the state capitol of Trenton struck a tree that had fallen on the tracks in Burlington County, near Philadelphia Monday morning, killing the operator and injuring 23 others, officials
Kamala Harris' campaign releases agenda to support Black men
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Kamala Harris' campaign releases agenda to support Black men
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday her campaign's agenda for Black men, including plans to help entrepreneurs, educators, and digital currency owners, and address health conditions.
Surge of disaster scams often follow severe storms, agencies warn
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Surge of disaster scams often follow severe storms, agencies warn
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Several federal agencies and non-governmental organizations have raised a red flag warning against a surge of scams and fraud in the wake of hurricanes Helene and Milton.
Man arrested, charged with murder in brutal Michigan home invasion
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Man arrested, charged with murder in brutal Michigan home invasion
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An arrest has been made in Friday's brutal murder of a septuagenarian who authorities say was killed by two men who gained entrance to his home by posing as utility workers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'
China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'
Man arrested, charged with murder in brutal Michigan home invasion
Man arrested, charged with murder in brutal Michigan home invasion
Coroner: Body parts found in freezer belong to 16-year-old girl last seen in 2005
Coroner: Body parts found in freezer belong to 16-year-old girl last seen in 2005
Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
Suspect arrested after FEMA pauses Hurricane Helene work in North Carolina over threats
Suspect arrested after FEMA pauses Hurricane Helene work in North Carolina over threats
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement