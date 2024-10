A small plane crashed Sunday night in Savannah, Ga. Authorities said the pilot was killed and the aircraft's sole passenger was minorly injured. Photo courtesy of IAVFF Savannah Firefighters/ Facebook

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a small plane they were aboard crashed in the Georgia city of Savannah on Sunday night, authorities said. The Savannah Police Department said in a brief statement published on X that its officers responded to the small aircraft crash in the 200 block of E. 66th Street. Advertisement

It identified the deceased only as the pilot of the aircraft. The passenger, it said, suffered only minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating, according to the authorities.

Savannah Union Firefighters published a photo of the scene to Facebook, showing a crushed airplane in the yard of a residential home.

In a statement, the Savannah Fire Department said it was notified of the downed aircraft with possible injuries or entrapments on board at about 9:46 p.m. local time Sunday, dispatching a full Technical Rescue operation in response.

"The first arriving unit confirmed the crash and updated responding units of two patients entrapped," the statement said, adding that the two people on board were extracted from the wreckage and transported to a local hospital.

The scene remains active, and the area will be closed for the investigation and to removal the aircraft, according to authorities.

