FEMA pauses work in some parts of North Carolina amid threats

FEMA paused relief efforts in some parts of North Carolina amid reports of threats to responders. Photo by Madeleine Cook/FEMA/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it has paused Hurricane Helene assistance operations in some North Carolina counties because of threats being made against responders in the area. "For the safety of our dedicated staff and the disaster survivors we are helping, FEMA has made some operational adjustments," a FEMA spokesperson told CNN. "Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to be open as scheduled, survivors continue to register for assistance, as we continue to help the people of North Carolina with their recovery." Advertisement

The spokesperson told CNN some FEMA teams aiding disaster survivors seeking to apply for assistance in rural parts of the state were working at secure disaster recovery centers in counties where federal workers faced threats.

FEMA officials had its workers in Rutherford County, N.C. leave that jurisdiction immediately on Saturday after a threat was issued by a militia, according to local National Guards troops. The workers, however, had returned to process hurricane survivors on Sunday.

FEMA officials said the pause is temporary until they can properly analyze the threats amid a wave of misinformation and disinformation regarding the agency in the wake of the hurricane.

FEMA has been working to help some of the hardest hit victims from Hurricane Helene in areas where they are not pausing work.

Jordan Monaghan, deputy communications director for North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, said the governor's office was "aware of significant misinformation online and reports of threats to workers" in the state.

"The governor has directed the Department of Public Safety to identify with local law enforcement the specific threats and rumors and coordinate with FEMA and other partners to ensure safety and security as this recovery effort continues," Monaghan said. The Ashe County Sheriff's Office said while FEMA remains open there, its said the "Mountain Region" has been plagued by threats.

"As a response [to the threats]. They have been here to help and assist those in need," Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell said on Facebook. "Recently in the mountain region, there have been threats made against them. This has not happened in Ashe County or the surrounding counties. Out of an abundance of caution, they have paused their process as they are assessing the threats."