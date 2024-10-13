Advertisement
Oct. 13, 2024 / 9:28 PM

Police detain armed man near Trump's California rally

By Mark Moran
Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd near the end of his rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds on October 5 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd near the end of his rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds on October 5 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A man with a pair of loaded guns and fake passports was arrested near former President Donald Trump's rally in Coachella, Calif., on Saturday, officials announced. It's the third time an armed person has been arrested near Trump in recent months.

The suspect, Vem Miller, 49, was carrying a shotgun and handgun, both loaded, police said, when he was stopped at a security checkpoint while driving a black SUV. Deputies located the two firearms and a "high-capacity magazine," officials said. Miller was taken into custody "without incident," according to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who called Miller "a lunatic." Miller was also said to have a "homemade" license plate on the SUV.

Miller was detained at 5 p.m. PDT Saturday, about an hour before Trump's rally was scheduled to start, police said. He was booked on possession of a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine.

Miller was charged with two misdemeanor weapons charges and released on a $5,000 bail. So far, no federal charges have been filed. Officials said any federal charges, if any, could only be made by a federal agency.

In a news conference Sunday, Bianco said he was not able to release any details about the incident and the investigation "because of what we're doing," he said.

A federal law enforcement official told CBS News there was no indication of an assassination attempt connected to the incident.

As the Republican presidential nominee, Trump is locked in a bitter, neck-and-neck rivalry with Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, and has ramped up his often false and inflammatory rhetoric on the campaign trail and in media appearances since a debate between the two in early October.

Many analysts said Harris won that debate handily by attacking Trump's record on inflation and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and by calling out his string of falsehoods on the economy, the size of his campaign rallies and refusing to support a bipartisan compromise that would have increased security along the U.S.-Mexico border, which has become a sensitive campaign issue for both candidates.

Trump has continued to stoke anti-immigrant sentiment, continuing to claim, without evidence, that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating residents' pet dogs and cats. The Springfield Mayor has said those claims are false.

This is the third incident involving firearms near a Trump event. The first was an assassination attempt that came within inches of claiming Trump's life during a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. In the second, the Secret Service spotted the muzzle of a gun in the bushes while Trump played golf at his country club in Florida. Officials detained that man.

The gunmen in the first two incidents were either registered Republicans or had been supportive of Trump's hardline positions in the past.

Federal officials said there was no direct evidence that the incident in Coachella was related to a planned assassination attempt but they did not rule it out.

Coroner: Body parts found in freezer belong to 16-year-old girl last seen in 2005
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Coroner: Body parts found in freezer belong to 16-year-old girl last seen in 2005
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A human head and hand found in a freezer early this year have been identified as belonging to a 16-year-old Colorado girl who disappeared in 2005, authorities said.
Phoenix's brutal heat wave to break after record setting run
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Phoenix's brutal heat wave to break after record setting run
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A record breaking heat wave in the West could begin to subside this week, with high temperatures in Phoenix projected to drop to below 100 degrees for the first time since May, ending a record stretch of brutal heat.
Biden announces $612 million in hurricane relief
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden announces $612 million in hurricane relief
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced $612 million for six Department of Energy projects in the Southeast Sunday in response to back to back hurricanes that ravaged the region.
NYC bus driver called 'hero' after helping 5-year old walking alone
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYC bus driver called 'hero' after helping 5-year old walking alone
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A New York City MTA bus driver is being heralded as a hero after he saw a little girl walking the streets of Manhattan's Upper West Side by herself and stopped his bus to investigate.
Biden directs U.S. to send THAAD defense system to Israel
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden directs U.S. to send THAAD defense system to Israel
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The United States will send a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system to Israel to assist in its aerial defense, Lloyd Austin confirmed Sunday.
11 sickened in Pennsylvania mushroom 'mass casualty' event
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
11 sickened in Pennsylvania mushroom 'mass casualty' event
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Eleven people in central Pennsylvania have been hospitalized, including children, after ingesting toxic mushrooms in what officials are calling a "mass casualty" event.
10 shot, one fatally, at college football homecoming parade
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
10 shot, one fatally, at college football homecoming parade
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Ten people were shot, one fatally, following a homecoming parade at Tennessee State University on Saturday, officials said. Three were children.
Sticker Mule CEO discusses Trump sign legal win
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sticker Mule CEO discusses Trump sign legal win
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The custom printing giant Sticker Mule will be allowed to keep its massive, illuminated "Vote Trump" sign on top of its factory in upstate New York.
3 nurses injured by driver dropping off gunshot victim at Phila. hospital
U.S. News // 1 day ago
3 nurses injured by driver dropping off gunshot victim at Phila. hospital
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Three nurses were injured, including one critically, after being struck by a driver who brought a gunshot victim to the emergency room of a Philadelphia hospital, police said Saturday.
1 dead, 12 wounded in Oklahoma City Halloween party shootout
U.S. News // 1 day ago
1 dead, 12 wounded in Oklahoma City Halloween party shootout
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Halloween party in Oklahoma City became the scene of a deadly shootout that killed at least one person and wounded a dozen others early Saturday morning, police said.
