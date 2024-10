Phoenix has set a record of 80 days with high temperatures in excess of 110 degrees this year, eclipsing last year's record of 55 days. The heat is forecast to subside this week. Photo courtesy of NOAA.

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A record breaking heat wave in the West could begin to subside this week, with high temperatures in Phoenix projected to drop to below 100 degrees for the first time since May, ending a record stretch of brutally hot weather. High temperatures in Phoenix have set records every day for the last three weeks. Advertisement

The mercury topped 110 degrees in Arizona's capital city for 80 days in 2024, eclipsing last year's record of 55 days with temperatures in excess of 110.

Phoenix averaged five days a year at 110 degrees or higher in the early 1900's, according to data from NOAA. In the 1950s, that number went up to seven days. That number climbed to an average of 27 by the 2010's.

Since 2021, Phoenix has averaged 42 days a year at 110 degrees or hotter.

Highs for the Phoenix area are forecast to be in the low to mid 90's this week, dropping to the 70's by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Other parts of the country have also been experiencing hotter than normal temperatures, including in Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and California. Forecasters say cooler weather is on the way for those states, too.