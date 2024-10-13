Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 13, 2024 / 4:57 PM

NYC bus driver called 'hero' after helping 5-year old walking alone

By Mark Moran
A MTA transit bus drives in New York City in 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A MTA transit bus drives in New York City in 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A New York City MTA bus driver is being heralded as a hero after he saw a little girl walking the streets of Manhattan's Upper West Side by herself and stopped his bus to investigate.

Luis Jimenez, 60, a veteran of the MTA, said he suspected something wasn't right when he saw the 5-year-old girl darting from the sidewalk into the street by herself near W. 106 Street and Broadway last month.

Advertisement

The girl skipped school that day to go to the pet store after her fish died, officials later said. Her school, about 10 blocks away, had reported her missing.

"My instinct as a father came on because if I see a kid in the street in need of help, I would want somebody to help one of my children or one of my grandkids," Jimenez told ABC 7 New York.

"You know, my wife always, you know, kind of like she's worried about me because she knows that when I see something, it's like we have a saying in the MTA, 'if you see something, say something.'

Advertisement

"Oh, well, with me, I will do something," he continued.

Jimenez said he watched the girl for about a block before asking one of his passengers to call 911 and then pulled the bus over and with the help of others onboard, bought the girl about the bus while they waited for the police to arrive.

Jimenez said he had been considering calling out of work sick that day, but is glad he didn't.

Police reunited the girl with her family.

The girl didn't have a history of running away from school, but the death of her pet fish prompted her to skip class and go to the pet store for a new one, officials said.

"If she didn't get it we should help out and try to get it for her," Jimenez said of the girl's quest for a new pet fish.

"Times are hard and there's things happening every day, and every day we got to come in with a positive attitude and be able to, even though it's negative all over the world going on, we have to go ahead and make a difference."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Biden announces $612 million in hurricane relief
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Biden announces $612 million in hurricane relief
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced $612 million for six Department of Energy projects in the Southeast Sunday in response to back to back hurricanes that ravaged the region.
Biden directs U.S. to send THAAD defense system to Israel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden directs U.S. to send THAAD defense system to Israel
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The United States will send a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system to Israel to assist in its aerial defense, Lloyd Austin confirmed Sunday.
11 sickened in Pennsylvania mushroom 'mass casualty' event
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
11 sickened in Pennsylvania mushroom 'mass casualty' event
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Eleven people in central Pennsylvania have been hospitalized, including children, after ingesting toxic mushrooms in what officials are calling a "mass casualty" event.
10 shot, one fatally, at college football homecoming parade
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
10 shot, one fatally, at college football homecoming parade
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Ten people were shot, one fatally, following a homecoming parade at Tennessee State University on Saturday, officials said. Three were children.
Sticker Mule CEO discusses Trump sign legal win
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sticker Mule CEO discusses Trump sign legal win
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The custom printing giant Sticker Mule will be allowed to keep its massive, illuminated "Vote Trump" sign on top of its factory in upstate New York.
3 nurses injured by driver dropping off gunshot victim at Phila. hospital
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
3 nurses injured by driver dropping off gunshot victim at Phila. hospital
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Three nurses were injured, including one critically, after being struck by a driver who brought a gunshot victim to the emergency room of a Philadelphia hospital, police said Saturday.
1 dead, 12 wounded in Oklahoma City Halloween party shootout
U.S. News // 1 day ago
1 dead, 12 wounded in Oklahoma City Halloween party shootout
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Halloween party in Oklahoma City became the scene of a deadly shootout that killed at least one person and wounded a dozen others early Saturday morning, police said.
Biden approves disaster aid for Florida as 1.5M remain without power
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden approves disaster aid for Florida as 1.5M remain without power
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday approved a major disaster declaration for Florida making federal emergency funding available in 34 counties as 1.5 million residents remained without power.
Texas man who sued ex-wife's friends for aiding in abortion drops case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas man who sued ex-wife's friends for aiding in abortion drops case
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Texas man who sued his ex-wife's friends for wrongful death after they allegedly helped her obtain pills to terminate her pregnancy has dropped the case, the defendants' attorney says.
Harris releases glowing personal health report; Trump to hold Calif. rally
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Harris releases glowing personal health report; Trump to hold Calif. rally
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Saturday released a glowing personal health report as her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, was scheduled to hold a rally in blue-state California.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 nurses injured by driver dropping off gunshot victim at Phila. hospital
3 nurses injured by driver dropping off gunshot victim at Phila. hospital
1 dead, 12 wounded in Oklahoma City Halloween party shootout
1 dead, 12 wounded in Oklahoma City Halloween party shootout
11 sickened in Pennsylvania mushroom 'mass casualty' event
11 sickened in Pennsylvania mushroom 'mass casualty' event
U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon warn Israel about breaching their position
U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon warn Israel about breaching their position
10 shot, one fatally, at college football homecoming parade
10 shot, one fatally, at college football homecoming parade
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement