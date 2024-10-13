NYC bus driver called 'hero' after helping 5-year old walking alone

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A New York City MTA bus driver is being heralded as a hero after he saw a little girl walking the streets of Manhattan's Upper West Side by herself and stopped his bus to investigate.
Luis Jimenez, 60, a veteran of the MTA, said he suspected something wasn't right when he saw the 5-year-old girl darting from the sidewalk into the street by herself near W. 106 Street and Broadway last month.
The girl skipped school that day to go to the pet store after her fish died, officials later said. Her school, about 10 blocks away, had reported her missing.
"My instinct as a father came on because if I see a kid in the street in need of help, I would want somebody to help one of my children or one of my grandkids," Jimenez told ABC 7 New York.
"You know, my wife always, you know, kind of like she's worried about me because she knows that when I see something, it's like we have a saying in the MTA, 'if you see something, say something.'