Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 13, 2024 / 5:50 PM / Updated at 5:50 PM

Biden announces $612 million in hurricane relief

By Mark Moran
A person takes a photo of a property from a road covered in sand after Hurricane Milton's landfall, in Manasota Key, Florida, Friday. Milton made landfall on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. EPA-EFE/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich
1 of 3 | A person takes a photo of a property from a road covered in sand after Hurricane Milton's landfall, in Manasota Key, Florida, Friday. Milton made landfall on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. EPA-EFE/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced $612 million for six federal projects in the Southeast Sunday in response to back-to-back hurricanes that ravaged the region.

Biden toured flood-damaged areas of Florida and said the Department of Energy projects will strengthen the electrical grid. He said the money is a "whole government" effort to help the state recover.

Advertisement

"This funding will not only restore power, but will make the region's power system stronger and more capable and reduce the frequency and duration of power outages while extreme weather events become more frequent," Biden said.

"We've been in frequent contact, and it's in moments like this, we come together to take care of each other -- not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans. Americans, who need help, and Americans who help you, if you were in the same situation," Biden said in St. Petersburg. "We are one, United States."

Advertisement

Two of the projects, worth a combined $94 million, will focus on Florida, according to the White House.

Florida was wracked by hurricane Milton last week on the heels of Hurricane Helene less than two weeks prior. Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane and killed at least 17 people. Nearly 800,000 remain without power, according to poweroutage.us.

Biden thanked local officials Sunday for their response, and recognized first responders who had flooded into the region in the days following Milton.

"Go look at the numbers that showed up from around the country -- Canada, California, Nebraska, all over the country -- to come here to help. Men and women in uniform, as I said, health care personnel, neighbors helping neighbors and so many more people," Biden said. "This is all a team effort, folks. It made a big difference, and it saved lives. But there's much more to do."

Milton ravaged homes, sparked tornadoes that killed at least a dozen people on the eastern side of the state, opposite of where it made landfall, ripped most of the roof off of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, home to Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays and caused untold damage to individual people and businesses.

Advertisement

People in the hills of western North Carolina are two weeks deep into emergency recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene made landfall in a sparsely populated area of Florida but made a turn to the northeast, ravaging parts of Northern Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina, where about 17,000 people remain without power. Water, power and cell phone services still have not been restored in parts of the region.

Helene accounted for at least 227 deaths across the Southeast, 115 of whom died in North Carolina, officials. The death toll is expected to increase as crews continue to search for missing people.

Two major storms in such a short time span have also caused stress and despair in addition to the physical destruction and death.

"It's hard for me not to imagine the heartbreak," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Friday, as he surveyed flooding in the Tampa suburb of Valrico. Floodwaters from the Alafia River were six feet deep in some areas, quietly breaking against the walls of homes.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NYC bus driver called 'hero' after helping 5-year old walking alone
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
NYC bus driver called 'hero' after helping 5-year old walking alone
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A New York City MTA bus driver is being heralded as a hero after he saw a little girl walking the streets of Manhattan's Upper West Side by herself and stopped his bus to investigate.
Biden directs U.S. to send THAAD defense system to Israel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden directs U.S. to send THAAD defense system to Israel
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The United States will send a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system to Israel to assist in its aerial defense, Lloyd Austin confirmed Sunday.
11 sickened in Pennsylvania mushroom 'mass casualty' event
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
11 sickened in Pennsylvania mushroom 'mass casualty' event
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Eleven people in central Pennsylvania have been hospitalized, including children, after ingesting toxic mushrooms in what officials are calling a "mass casualty" event.
10 shot, one fatally, at college football homecoming parade
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
10 shot, one fatally, at college football homecoming parade
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Ten people were shot, one fatally, following a homecoming parade at Tennessee State University on Saturday, officials said. Three were children.
Sticker Mule CEO discusses Trump sign legal win
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sticker Mule CEO discusses Trump sign legal win
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The custom printing giant Sticker Mule will be allowed to keep its massive, illuminated "Vote Trump" sign on top of its factory in upstate New York.
3 nurses injured by driver dropping off gunshot victim at Phila. hospital
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
3 nurses injured by driver dropping off gunshot victim at Phila. hospital
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Three nurses were injured, including one critically, after being struck by a driver who brought a gunshot victim to the emergency room of a Philadelphia hospital, police said Saturday.
1 dead, 12 wounded in Oklahoma City Halloween party shootout
U.S. News // 1 day ago
1 dead, 12 wounded in Oklahoma City Halloween party shootout
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Halloween party in Oklahoma City became the scene of a deadly shootout that killed at least one person and wounded a dozen others early Saturday morning, police said.
Biden approves disaster aid for Florida as 1.5M remain without power
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden approves disaster aid for Florida as 1.5M remain without power
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday approved a major disaster declaration for Florida making federal emergency funding available in 34 counties as 1.5 million residents remained without power.
Texas man who sued ex-wife's friends for aiding in abortion drops case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas man who sued ex-wife's friends for aiding in abortion drops case
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Texas man who sued his ex-wife's friends for wrongful death after they allegedly helped her obtain pills to terminate her pregnancy has dropped the case, the defendants' attorney says.
Harris releases glowing personal health report; Trump to hold Calif. rally
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Harris releases glowing personal health report; Trump to hold Calif. rally
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Saturday released a glowing personal health report as her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, was scheduled to hold a rally in blue-state California.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 nurses injured by driver dropping off gunshot victim at Phila. hospital
3 nurses injured by driver dropping off gunshot victim at Phila. hospital
1 dead, 12 wounded in Oklahoma City Halloween party shootout
1 dead, 12 wounded in Oklahoma City Halloween party shootout
11 sickened in Pennsylvania mushroom 'mass casualty' event
11 sickened in Pennsylvania mushroom 'mass casualty' event
Texas man who sued ex-wife's friends for aiding in abortion drops case
Texas man who sued ex-wife's friends for aiding in abortion drops case
U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon warn Israel about breaching their position
U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon warn Israel about breaching their position
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement