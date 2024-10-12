Advertisement
Oct. 12, 2024 / 5:46 PM

1 dead, 12 wounded in Oklahoma City Halloween party shootout

By Mike Heuer
One person was killed and at least 12 others were wounded during a mass shooting Saturday at a Halloween party at an Oklahoma City shopping center, according to police. File Image by geralt/Pixabay
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Halloween party in Oklahoma City became the scene of a deadly shootout that killed at least one person and wounded a dozen others early Saturday morning, city officials said.

The incident included at least 13 total victims and is being investigated by local police detectives, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt confirmed.

Two adults have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting, authorities said.

"Recent shootings in our city fit a familiar pattern -- young men (boys, really) making terrible decisions with grave consequences," the mayor said in a post on Facebook. "Boys whose brains are literally still forming don't always respond rationally to the things that would deter you and I."

Two shooting victims are hospitalized in critical condition, police told KOCO-TV. Authorities have not identified the deceased person but said the victim is male.

The shootout occurred at 12:30 a.m. CDT at an event center in southern Oklahoma City after two groups of attendees began arguing. Several people began shooting while outside of Patty's Event Center and continued shooting after the argument spilled outdoors, Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn told reporters.

The Halloween party had no security staff and no suspects have been arrested, but the OCPD detained several people for questioning, Littlejohn said, adding that the shooting wasn't random and there is no threat to the general public.

Police officials said they will release a statement regarding the mass shooting on Monday.

