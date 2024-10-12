Advertisement
Oct. 12, 2024 / 3:13 PM

Harris releases glowing personal health report; Trump to hold Calif. rally

By Mike Heuer
Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday released a two-page health assessment from April that shows she is in "excellent health" as she prepares for a Sunday campaign event in Greenville, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
1 of 2 | Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday released a two-page health assessment from April that shows she is in "excellent health" as she prepares for a Sunday campaign event in Greenville, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Saturday released a glowing personal health report as her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, was scheduled to hold a rally in blue-state California.

The two-page report is based on an April examination done by Dr .Joshua Simmons, who is assigned as Harris' personal physician while she is vice president.

"Vice President Harris is a healthy 59-year-old female who has a medical history notable for season allergies and urticaria," Simmons wrote.

Urticaria is the medical term for hives, which Harris controls with antihistamine therapy.

Simmons said he last examined Harris in April and performed bloodwork and other diagnostic tests that were "unremarkable."

Harris "remains in excellent health," the doctor concluded." She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency."

Harris' campaign told NPR it intends to use her health report as leverage against former Trump, who is nearly 20 years older than her at 78.

The Republican nominee released a doctor's assessment in November that says he in "overall excellent health" with "exceptional" cognitive exams.

Harris has scheduled a campaign stop in Greenville, N.C., on Sunday.

The schedule has her arriving in Raleigh, N.C., late Saturday before traveling to Greenville and meeting with Black faith leaders at a local restaurant and helping with a Hurricane Helene relief supply drive.

Trump, meanwhile, was scheduled to hold a campaign rally late Saturday afternoon at the Calhoun Ranch near Coachella, Calif., and is scheduled deliver remarks at 5 p.m. PDT.

Several California Republicans are scheduled to attend the event.

