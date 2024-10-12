Advertisement
Biden says Israel 'absolutely' must not target U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon

By Don Jacobson
President Joe Biden gives an update on Hurricane Milton recovery efforts in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday. During the briefing, he said Israel "absolutely" must not target U.N. peacekeeping forces in Lebanon while battling Hezbollah militants. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
1 of 2 | President Joe Biden gives an update on Hurricane Milton recovery efforts in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday. During the briefing, he said Israel "absolutely" must not target U.N. peacekeeping forces in Lebanon while battling Hezbollah militants. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden says he "absolutely, positively" wants Israel to stop firing at United Nations peacekeepers while targeting Hezbollah militia forces in southern Lebanon.

While delivering an update on Hurricane Milton at the White House on Friday, the president was asked if he asking Israel to "stop hitting U.N. peacekeepers," to which he answered, "Absolutely, positively."

The remarks came as international alarm is growing over a pair of incidents this week in which the Israel Defense Forces have attacked positions held by United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon peacekeepers.

In a stern statement issued Thursday, UNIFIL said two Sri Lankan peacekeepers were injured after an IDF tank fired and hit its headquarters observation tower in Naqoura, Lebanon, causing it to fall, a day after two other peacekeepers were injured in a similar incident.

The fire taken by UNIFIL members was condemned by France, Italy and Spain, who each contribute troops to the force. In a joint statement issued Friday, they said the incidents constitute a "serious violation of the obligations of Israel under UNSCR 1701 and under humanitarian international law."

IDF officials have admitted their troops were responsible for the Thursday incident, promising it would be investigated.

Meanwhile, UNIFIL said Saturday a fifth peacekeeper was hit by gunfire Friday night at its headquarters in Naqoura. The solider underwent surgery and is in stable condition, although the origin of the gunfire remained unknown.

"Also last night, buildings in our UN position in Ramyah sustained significant damage due to explosions from nearby shelling," the force said. "We remind all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and premises, including avoiding combat activities near UNIFIL positions."

The latest injury to a UNIFIL member brought a fresh denunciation of Israel's actions in Lebanon from Italy.

"We want to know whether it was a political choice or the choice of the military on the ground," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Saturday, according to the Italian news agency ANSA. "Our military personnel are not Hezbollah terrorists and we are friends of Israel.

"We are waiting for answers from the Israeli enquiry."

Israel launches airstrike on Beirut

A Lebanese man stands in the remains of a building after Israeli airstrikes in the Laylaki and Haret Hireyk neighborhoods of Dahieh, a region in Beirut, Lebanon, on October 1, 2024. Photo by Fadel Itani/UPI | License Photo

