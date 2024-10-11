High school school security supervisor sentenced for selling explosives

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A former California high school campus security supervisor has been sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to engage in the manufacturing and dealing of explosive materials and for mailing explosive devices, the Justice Department said.
Angelo Jackson Mendiver, 27, of Bakersfield, Calif., used an Instagram account to sell explosives and explosive materials and worked closely with a male juvenile at Bakersfield high school to make transactions and send explosives in the mail to residents of other states, the Justice Department announced in a statement Wednesday.