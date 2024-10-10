Two dead, dozens attended to following chemical leak at Texas plant

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Two people are dead and more than two dozen others received medical treatment following a chemical leak at a PEMEX facility in the Houston suburb of Deer Park, officials and authorities said late Thursday as they lifted shelter-in-place orders that had forced thousands to stay indoors.
PEMEX, a Mexican state-owned petroleum company, said in a statement that the gas leak was reported at one of its Deer Park refinery processing units, located at 5900 Highway 225, at about 4:40 p.m. local time.